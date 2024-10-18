            
      LTIMindtree records 10.3% increase in profit; lands $200m+ deal

      Our digital infrastructure also integrates DEI needs in all processes, such as making our applications digital and accessible, including ‘others’ and ‘do not wish to disclose’ as a gender identity, supporting ‘Preferred’ or ‘Chosen’ names, says Chetana Patnaik, CHRO, LTIMindtree.

      By  Indrani BoseOct 18, 2024 10:59 AM
      The IT company LTIMindtree reported a strong second quarter of fiscal year 2025, with both revenue and profit growing sequentially. The company's consolidated net profit increased by 10.3% to Rs 1,251.6 crore, while revenue grew by 3.2% to Rs 9,432.9 crore. This growth was driven by strong performance across all verticals and regions, as well as continued deal momentum.

      CEO Debashis Chatterjee said that Q2 was a good quarter for the company, with broad-based growth across all verticals and geographies. This helped the company achieve a dollar growth of 2.8%.

      LTIMindtree also closed several multi-year deals, including one worth over $200 million. Chatterjee said that the company's continued deal momentum in key verticals and significant Q2 hiring, including freshers, positions it well for the latter half of the fiscal year.

      Going forward Generative AI is becoming pivotal in customer interactions, said Chatterjee, adding that there is a noticeable trend of data modernisation. "Our robust Data practice, combined with our innovative LTIMindtree AI platform, establishes us as a significant disruptor," he added.

      While addressing inclusion and diversity at the IT firm, Chetana Patnaik, CHRO, LTIMindtree, says, "We’re above 30 percent women representation overall as well as across all business lines, which is above average amongst ITeS companies. We are also on track to achieving our 2030 targets for achieving 40 percent women representation overall and 15 percent women representation at the leadership level."

      "We constantly review our policies to stay abreast of changes. Our policy language is gender neutral. We also partner with impact organizations who work at grassroot levels with various underrepresented groups, to help us in better outreach for our hiring, training & employer branding. We do extensive sensitisation workshops for talent acquisition partners and hiring managers," she adds.

      "Our insurance policy is LGBTQ+ friendly and covers partners. We provide reasonable accommodation for Persons with Disabilities. With inclusion in mind, our facilities and workplaces are designed to include ramps and gender-neutral accessible washrooms, creche facilities, Baby’s Day Out, Mother’s room, Prayer room, etc."

      The IT firm's digital infrastructure also integrates DEI needs in all processes, such as making our applications digital and accessible, including ‘others’ and ‘do not wish to disclose’ as a gender identity, supporting ‘Preferred’ or ‘Chosen’ names, etc. Our voluntary disclosure or self-identification process provides a view of workforce diversity across multiple intersectionalities, allowing us to make more informed and data-driven decisions.

      Partnerships

      LTIMindtree and Microsoft have entered into a Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) to enhance digital transformation for joint customers utilizing Microsoft Azure. This partnership prioritizes the delivery of innovative AI solutions and aims to drive cloud transformation through a collaborative GTM strategy and shared investments

      Google and LTIMindtree have signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) to accelerate global business growth and drive cloud transformation for customers. The agreement focuses on collaboration for solution development, investments, market expansion, GTM strategies, and training LTIM resources on Google technologies.


      First Published on Oct 18, 2024 10:24 AM

