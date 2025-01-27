Maha Kumbh 2025 draws over 110 million devotees in first 14 days; expected to attract over 45 crore pilgrims

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13 with the auspicious Paush Purnima, has already attracted an overwhelming turnout, with more than 110 million devotees participating in the sacred ritual of taking a holy dip in the waters of Prayagraj during the first 14 days of the event, ANI reported.

On Sunday, Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri met with Swami Chidanand Saraswati, the President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, as part of the ongoing spiritual celebrations at the Maha Kumbh. Shastri described the meeting as a "Sangam of Triveni" — a coming together of saints, devotees and spiritual masters. He emphasized the significance of the Mahasangam being held at the Maha Kumbh under the guidance of Swami Chidanand Maharaj.

Looking ahead, Shastri announced that on January 30, a Dharm Sansad would be held, focusing on the nation’s spiritual awakening and the promotion of Hindutva. He described the experience as "unique and beyond imagination," highlighting the devotion of the saints and spiritual leaders present at the event, many of whom have limited resources yet continue their chants in unity.

Legendary boxer and Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom also expressed her joy at participating in the Maha Kumbh, praising the excellent arrangements made for the devotees. "I am very happy that I could be a part of this Kumbh Mela. The arrangements are so good, I have no words," Mary Kom told the media.

In addition, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav visited Prayagraj and took a holy dip during his time at the Maha Kumbh. After completing his ritual, Yadav spoke to reporters, stating, "People come here with their faith. I took 11 holy dips. There is no place for divisive and negative politics... The day I took a dip at Haridwar, that day was a festival. Today, I got the opportunity to take a holy dip here."