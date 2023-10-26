Maruti hopes to sell 9300 cars every day until Diwali; Ola says it sold a scooter every 10 secs in navratri

Maruti Suzuki expects the auto industry to clock in a million cars sales by Bhai Dooj, the last day of Diwali. This indicates an 18 percent year-on-year growth in the festive season that began with Onam in August.

Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, Maruti Suzuki told CNBC TV18 that he was very positive about the next 15-20 days of the festive season that would end with Bhai Dooj. “At least three lakh more cars are expected to be sold in the next 15 days, out of this total number, Maruti would sell around 1.4 lakh cars…For Maruti Suzuki, the highest sales have come from the Brezza, Vitara, Fronx, Baleno and the Swift Dzire (during the festive season),”

India's auto sector has witnessed a growth of 20 percent in the last 72 days of the festive season that began on August 17 with Onam. Approximately seven lakh cars were sold, of which Maruti Suzuki sold 3.1 lakh.

Ola has also been in the news during the festive season. Ola’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that there has been a significant increase in the sale of electric scooters during the festive season. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Aggarwal shared that Ola sold a scooter every 10 seconds, reflecting a remarkable growth rate of nearly 2.5 times compared to last year.

He said, “Our sales have gone through the roof this Dussehra and Navratri!” He attributed this success to the rising consumer interest in electric vehicles (EVs) and added, “India’s EV moment is here this festive season!” During the festive season sale, Ola Electric introduced a number of offers and discounts to boost EV sales. These include exchange offers for old petrol-driven scooters, a 5-year battery promise and a Rs 7,500 instant discount on the Ola S1 purchase. Additional benefits comprise zero down payment, zero-cost EMI and zero processing fee.