Media inflation across APAC is predicted to reach 3.6% in 2024: Report

Media inflation across APAC is predicted to reach 3.6% in 2024, down slightly from 4.3% in 2023, as per to ECI Media Management’s 2024 Media Inflation Report. TV inflation is forecast to be 4.8% in 2024 (versus 3.6% in 2023), while Online Video inflation is expected to be 3.8%. Inflation across other media types is forecast to reach: 3.3% (Online Display); 3.7% (Out of Home); 1.6% (Radio); 0.1% (Newspapers) and -0.2% (Magazines).

Overall media inflation in APAC has remained relatively stable, dropping by just 0.7% in 2024 versus 2023. Online and OOH have fallen compared to their 2023 levels, offsetting rising TV inflation.

In India, TV inflation is expected to retain its lead position, with a slight increase versus its 2023 level. Inflation for all other media is predicted to fall, with significant changes for Newspapers and Online.

Fredrik Kinge, Global CEO, ECI Media Management, said, “2024 is set to be a mixed picture in terms of media inflation, with inflationary factors such as national elections and global sporting events offset by circumstances that compel caution, including the ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty. The overarching theme for ECI Media Management’s media inflation forecast for 2024 is relatively steady inflation at a global level, but with significant exceptions including continued deflation for TV in the US.”

He said, “Media inflation in the Asia Pacific region is notably stable at a regional level, but also in many of the major markets. Online has a heavy weighting investment in the region, which explains its outsize influence on the overall forecast.”