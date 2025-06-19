Prasar Bharati and Shucae Films OTT join forces; aims to boost WAVES OTT content portfolio

ADVERTISEMENT
Prasar Bharati has partnered with Shucae Films OTT to expand digital content and engage wider audiences. This collaboration brings Shucae’s dynamic slate of original web content to Prasar Bharati’s digital platform WAVES, with select shows also airing on its national television network.
The alliance underscores Prasar Bharati’s ongoing push to modernise content delivery by merging its robust broadcast ecosystem with Shucae Films’ creative edge in digital storytelling. Together, they aim to deliver compelling, inclusive and high-quality content for India’s evolving media consumers.
This partnership strengthens WAVES as a premier OTT Platform for homegrown digital content, building on its mission to blend entertainment with empowerment. Already known for shows like The Lions’ Den, WAVES now hosts a fresh lineup of Shucae’s popular titles including Jaane Kyun, Ek Ke Peeche Ek, Love Forever, It’s a Match, Yeh Hai Meri Love Story!, Belt, Bolo Pencil, Pyaar Ke Panne and 3rd Stanza.
Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, said “This partnership reflects our commitment to offer vibrant, diverse and engaging content to audiences in India and beyond. Our OTT Platform WAVES continues to evolve as a digital-first platform showcasing the best of Indian storytelling."
"We’re excited to collaborate with Prasar Bharati and leverage WAVES OTT’s reach to bring our stories to a broader, more connected audience. It’s an ideal platform to co-create content that truly resonates," added Manoj Doogra, CEO, Shucae Films.