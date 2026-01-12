MeitY rejects report on forcing smartphone firms to share source code

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has dismissed claims that the government is planning to force smartphone manufacturers to hand over their proprietary source code, pushing back against a media report that had raised alarm within the global technology industry.

The clarification came after a Reuters report suggested that Indian authorities were examining new mobile security rules that could compel companies such as Apple and Samsung to share sensitive software details, notify the government before major updates, and comply with additional technical requirements in the name of national security.

Those claims quickly drew attention, as any such move would have major implications for intellectual property, user privacy and the operations of smartphone makers in one of the world’s largest mobile markets.

In a response issued through the Press Information Bureau and its fact-checking unit, PIB Fact Check, MeitY said the report was inaccurate and did not reflect the government’s position. The ministry made it clear that there is no plan on the table to require companies to disclose their source code or make changes to their software for government access.

“There is no proposal under consideration to mandate the sharing of source code by smartphone manufacturers,” the government said, adding that speculation based on consultations should not be treated as official policy.

MeitY explained that it is currently holding routine discussions with industry stakeholders on cybersecurity and mobile device security. These consultations, it said, are meant to understand technical challenges, compliance costs and global best practices before any standards are reviewed or updated.

Officials stressed that such engagement is a normal part of regulatory processes and does not mean new rules are imminent. Industry bodies have also indicated that dialogue with the government on smartphone security has been ongoing for years and forms part of standard regulatory interaction.

The ministry further noted that no final framework has been drafted and no binding decisions have been taken. Any future policy, it said, would be developed only after detailed consultations, with a focus on balancing national security, business interests and the rights of users.

MeitY and PIB Fact Check urged the public and media to rely on official communications for clarity on sensitive technology policy matters, warning that unverified reports can create unnecessary confusion in a fast-evolving digital landscape.

First Published on Jan 12, 2026 11:58 AM