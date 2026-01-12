Ex-Nvidia employee who grew up below poverty line to retire at 34 and travel the world

A Reddit user identifying himself as a former Nvidia engineer has drawn widespread attention after stating that he plans to retire at the age of 34 and travel the world full-time. In a detailed post shared on the platform, the individual described the decision as a personal milestone after growing up in severe financial hardship in India.

According to the post, the user was raised in a small village and came from a below poverty line background, where his family struggled to meet basic needs. He stated that his early life was marked by financial instability and limited resources, before his entry into the semiconductor industry significantly altered his circumstances.

The user informed readers that he completed his schooling up to Class 12 at a government school and later pursued an engineering degree from what he described as a Tier-3 government college. He stated that he focused heavily on academics, graduating as a gold medallist, which eventually helped him secure a role at Nvidia.

Detailing his family’s financial situation during his childhood, the user said his father worked at his uncle’s STD PCO for several years in the early 2000s, earning about Rs 1,500 per month, before later securing another job that paid around Rs 4,000.

The Reddit user stated that he worked at Nvidia for about 10 years and accumulated company stock during that period. He added that he left the company in 2022, despite its strong performance, after building what he considered sufficient financial security.

After leaving Nvidia, he said he joined two other semiconductor companies to gain broader industry experience. However, he later decided to exit the corporate sector altogether, stating that he left a role paying more than Rs 1 crore annually at another leading semiconductor firm after concluding that his professional growth had peaked.

The user also said that he and his spouse are now travelling extensively as a dual-income-no-kids couple, with much of their travel funded through accumulated hotel and flight reward points from credit cards. He added that they have already visited 32 countries and aim to eventually explore all 195 countries worldwide.

Reflecting on his journey, the user stated that the transition from a difficult childhood marked by poverty to early financial independence felt like a significant personal achievement.

The post drew mixed reactions from other Reddit users. While several congratulated him and described the story as inspirational, others cautioned against generalising the experience. Some users noted that such outcomes were rare and partly driven by favourable timing and opportunities within Nvidia, while others praised the sentiment of self-reliance and early retirement goals

