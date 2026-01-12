ICICI Lombard employee accidentally shares the draft of Q3 financial results on WhatsApp

ICICI Lombard General Insurance has informed stock exchanges that a designated employee inadvertently shared draft financial information relating to the company’s unaudited results for the third quarter and the nine months ended December 31, 2025, on their personal WhatsApp Status, according to reports.

In a regulatory filing made on Saturday, the insurer stated that the incident took place on January 9 at around 5:44 pm and that the post was deleted within an hour. The company clarified that the information was still in draft form and subject to change, as the audit process is ongoing. As a precautionary measure and in line with corporate governance requirements, ICICI Lombard stated that it had reported the matter to the stock exchanges.

The company informed that it has initiated an internal inquiry under the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015, as well as under its own Insider Trading Code. It stated that the findings of the inquiry would be shared with the exchanges once the process is completed. The matter will also be placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors at their forthcoming meetings.

ICICI Lombard cautioned investors against relying on any financial information unless it is formally released following approval by the board of directors of the audited results. The insurer also informed that details of the incident would be uploaded on its website.

The disclosure follows a similar incident reported earlier this month by dairy major Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. The Chennai-based company informed stock exchanges on January 5 that one of its key managerial personnel had inadvertently uploaded the first-cut draft of its unaudited third-quarter financial results on his personal WhatsApp Status.

Hatsun Agro stated in its filing that the draft figures, which may have constituted unpublished price-sensitive information, were shared accidentally while being circulated internally with the accounts department. The company informed that the post was visible to around 19 people in the executive’s contact list, including some insiders, and was deleted within an hour after the incident came to notice.

The dairy company added that the financial numbers were in a very preliminary draft form and subject to further review. It stated that the disclosure to the exchanges was made as a precautionary step and to maintain high standards of corporate governance.

First Published on Jan 12, 2026 9:38 AM