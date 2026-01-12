Swiggy delivery agent falls from moving train at Anantapur, video sparks safety concerns

A viral video from Andhra Pradesh has triggered widespread concern online after a Swiggy delivery partner narrowly avoided serious injury while attempting to get off a moving train at Anantapur railway station, highlighting the risks faced by gig workers in the platform-driven economy.

The incident involved a delivery agent who boarded the Prashanti Express to deliver a food order to a passenger travelling in the first AC coach. Food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato allow passengers to place orders during train journeys by entering their PNR details, enabling meals to be prepared by restaurants at designated stations along the route.

According to details shared with the video, the Prashanti Express halted at Anantapur for about one to two minutes. During this brief stop, the delivery partner entered the first AC coach, which has multiple access points, and handed over the food order. However, before he could exit the train safely, it began to move.

Video footage shows the delivery agent attempting to disembark as the train gathered speed, losing his balance and falling face-first onto the platform. The clip was shared on Instagram by user Bijay Anand, who stated that he witnessed the incident and identified the train as the Prashanti Express with train number 18464.

The post accompanying the video stated that the incident was deeply disturbing and underscored that no delivery was worth risking a human life. Additional details shared alongside the footage said the delivery partner had his motorcycle and delivery bag waiting outside the station and was under pressure due to other pending orders. As the train began to depart, he attempted to get down quickly and fell heavily on the platform.

The video prompted strong reactions from social media users, with several criticising railway operations and delivery timelines. Some users pointed out what they described as contradictions in railway priorities, noting that trains often tolerate long delays but allow only brief halts at smaller stations. Others said the incident exposed the extreme risks gig workers take to meet tight deadlines in exchange for modest pay.

Several users called for regulatory intervention, stating that clearer accountability was needed from food delivery platforms, passengers and railway authorities, and urging an end to deliveries involving moving trains before a fatal accident occurs.

Following the circulation of the video, Swiggy responded to the incident and informed that it had reviewed the matter and confirmed that the delivery partner was safe, unharmed and did not face any penalty from authorities. The company stated that safety remains its top priority and reiterated that its protocols strictly prohibit boarding or exiting moving trains.

Swiggy also informed that it has reinforced its safety training programmes to ensure delivery partners clearly understand operational guidelines aimed at reducing the risk of such incidents in the future.

First Published on Jan 12, 2026 12:12 PM