IT ministry takes over device safety talks as mobile phone makers call it routine consultation

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has taken charge of discussions on safety standards for mobile phones and other communication devices, moving the responsibility from the Department of Telecommunications to meet requirements under a telecom security assurance framework, official sources said.

Industry players, however, described the development as a routine consultation process between the government and manufacturers.

Sources said the IT ministry is engaging with stakeholders under the Indian Telecom Security Assurance Requirements, a framework drawn up by the National Centre for Communication Security under the Department of Telecommunications. The ITSAR framework broadly covers safety and security standards for telecom network equipment, including aspects related to software updates and access to source code in communication devices.

Previously, the Department of Telecommunications conducted consultations with mobile phone companies on safety standards. That responsibility has now shifted to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for communication devices, following authorisation under the ITSAR framework.

Based on the standards, Meity has been empowered to handle safety-related issues for mobile phones, and discussions with industry players are proceeding smoothly, sources told PTI. The consultation process has only recently begun, and there is no mandate or directive that the government has issued or is actively pushing at this stage, the sources said.

Officials added that Meity has already held several rounds of discussions with mobile phone manufacturers and other industry stakeholders on safety requirements.

The India Cellular and Electronics Association, which represents companies including Apple, Vivo, Xiaomi and Dixon, said deliberations on safety standards have been ongoing for several years and have involved multiple rounds of engagement.

The association stated that it is normal for the government to engage with the industry on technical and compliance-related issues, while manufacturers respond with global practices and practical considerations. According to ICEA chairman Pankaj Mohindroo, the discussions are part of an open and transparent consultation process, and the industry is satisfied with the way talks are progressing, with no immediate cause for concern, as reported by Moneycontrol.

First Published on Jan 12, 2026 9:31 AM