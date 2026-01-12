Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth calls rare in-person meeting for Reality Labs staff: Report

Meta chief technology officer Andrew Bosworth is set to hold what he has described as the most important meeting of the year, urging employees to attend in person despite the company’s largely remote-first work culture, according to a report by Business Insider.

The meeting, scheduled for January 14, is expected to involve teams within Reality Labs, Meta’s division responsible for wearables as well as virtual and augmented reality products. Business Insider reported that managers have asked employees to prioritise attendance and drop other work commitments to ensure they are present. Two employees told the publication that Bosworth strongly recommended physical attendance, a move described as highly unusual for the division.

Reality Labs is not typically known for hosting large in-person meetings, making the directive stand out internally. Employees informed Business Insider that managers made it clear that other responsibilities should be deprioritised to allow staff to attend the session.

The meeting comes at a time of heightened pressure for the unit. Reality Labs has been under scrutiny due to its financial performance and has reportedly recorded losses exceeding $70 billion since 2020, despite achieving some commercial traction with products such as the Ray-Ban smart glasses. According to a separate Business Insider report published in December, the division has undergone several rounds of layoffs over the past year and was also planning further budget cuts.

These developments have raised internal questions about the future direction of Meta’s metaverse and hardware strategy, adding significance to Bosworth’s planned address to employees.

Andrew Bosworth, commonly referred to internally as Boz, holds a degree in computer science from Harvard University. He began his career as a field sales manager before working at Microsoft and later joining Facebook, where he rose through the ranks at Meta. According to the company, Bosworth previously led Meta’s Ads and Business Platform product group, overseeing engineering, product development, research, analytics and design.

First Published on Jan 12, 2026 1:09 PM