Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Anup Kumar Saha as whole-time director

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday announced the appointment of Anup Kumar Saha as a Whole-time Director, subject to regulatory approvals.

Until the approvals are in place, Saha will serve as Whole-time Director (Designate) and will join the bank’s senior management team from January 12, 2026.

Saha most recently served as Managing Director at Bajaj Finance, where he spent more than eight years and played a key role in driving business transformation, digital innovation and customer-centric growth. During his tenure, Bajaj Finance expanded its customer base to 100 million and significantly diversified its product portfolio.

Before Bajaj Finance, Saha spent 14 years at ICICI Bank in senior leadership roles, gaining deep experience across consumer and retail banking, data analytics and digital transformation initiatives.

At Kotak Mahindra Bank, Saha will be responsible for consumer banking, marketing and data analytics functions.

Commenting on the appointment, CS Rajan, Chairman of the Board at Kotak Mahindra Bank, said Saha’s experience in scaling businesses and leading digital transformation would strengthen the bank’s leadership as it seeks to deepen its presence in the financial sector.

Ashok Vaswani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said Saha’s understanding of retail finance and data-driven growth would help accelerate Kotak’s strategy and enhance value creation for customers.

Saha said he looked forward to working with the leadership team to drive innovation, deepen customer relationships and build long-term value for stakeholders.

First Published on Jan 12, 2026 10:17 AM