comScore            

How it Works

MIB's Anurag Thakur to launch various online portals for RNI and CBC

Union Minister of I&B Anurag Thakur will launch online portals of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Registrar of Newspapers of India (RNI) and New Media Wing and Digital Addressable System (DAS) today.

By  Storyboard18Feb 22, 2024 10:20 AM
MIB's Anurag Thakur to launch various online portals for RNI and CBC
A Press Sewa Portal under the Press and Registration of Periodicals Act, 2023 has been proposed by the MIB to allow communication between the RNI and the owners, publishers and printing presses of periodicals.

Union Minister of I&B Anurag Thakur will launch online portals of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Registrar of Newspapers of India (RNI) and New Media Wing and Digital Addressable System (DAS) today.

A Press Sewa Portal under the Press and Registration of Periodicals Act, 2023 has been proposed by the MIB to allow communication between the RNI and the owners, publishers and printing presses of periodicals. The system will be a lot more transparent wherein all applications for registration certificates will be accessed through the portal.

The National Video Gateway of India (NaViGate) is another redesigned website for registering newspapers, magazines, and a centralised venue for government advertising. NaViGate will act as a central archive for videos produced by the departments of the central government ministries. Through this platform, citizens will have a singular convenient way to access government content.

Another process that will take care of end to end government advertising is the Transparent Empanelment, Media Planning and E-billing System (TEMPEST). This system has been developed by BECIL and is ready to be digitised by the CBC. It will streamline empanelment applications from multiple media outlets. It will be a centralised system for renewal rates and applications.

Additionally, a new link has been created by MIB’s broadcasting division to allow local cable operators (LCOs) to register themselves to obtain a national registration number. As per reports, the link has already received entries from 28 LCOs.

Broadcast Seva, another online portal provides online facilities to the applicants for seeking permissions, subsequent change in the permissions and payment of fee. This portal ensures easy communication between applicants and multiple stakeholders to allow quicker processing of applications.


Tags
First Published on Feb 22, 2024 10:20 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Byju's founder Byju Raveendran, wife Divya Gokulnath, brother Riju Raveendran, won't attend EGM: Report

Byju's founder Byju Raveendran, wife Divya Gokulnath, brother Riju Raveendran, won't attend EGM: Report

How it Works

Indonesia revenue-sharing law and Big Tech: Meta refuses to pay for news content shared on its platforms

Indonesia revenue-sharing law and Big Tech: Meta refuses to pay for news content shared on its platforms

How it Works

Google introduces new OpenAI model for individuals and businesses to build on

Google introduces new OpenAI model for individuals and businesses to build on

How it Works

We have a stable socio-economic definition with ISEC: ITC's Shuvadip Banerjee

We have a stable socio-economic definition with ISEC: ITC's Shuvadip Banerjee

How it Works

ASCI and the DoCA consult with stakeholders on surrogate ads

ASCI and the DoCA consult with stakeholders on surrogate ads

How it Works

Sachin Tendulkar plays gully cricket with locals in Kashmir: MIB's Anurag Thakur pens note

Sachin Tendulkar plays gully cricket with locals in Kashmir: MIB's Anurag Thakur pens note

How it Works

MIB’s Anurag Thakur launches four portals for media; Includes automated media planning, e-billing systems

MIB’s Anurag Thakur launches four portals for media; Includes automated media planning, e-billing systems

How it Works

57 percent Indians prefer AI tools over human interaction: Adobe

57 percent Indians prefer AI tools over human interaction: Adobe
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!