MIB's Anurag Thakur to launch various online portals for RNI and CBC

Union Minister of I&B Anurag Thakur will launch online portals of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Registrar of Newspapers of India (RNI) and New Media Wing and Digital Addressable System (DAS) today.

A Press Sewa Portal under the Press and Registration of Periodicals Act, 2023 has been proposed by the MIB to allow communication between the RNI and the owners, publishers and printing presses of periodicals. The system will be a lot more transparent wherein all applications for registration certificates will be accessed through the portal.

The National Video Gateway of India (NaViGate) is another redesigned website for registering newspapers, magazines, and a centralised venue for government advertising. NaViGate will act as a central archive for videos produced by the departments of the central government ministries. Through this platform, citizens will have a singular convenient way to access government content.

Another process that will take care of end to end government advertising is the Transparent Empanelment, Media Planning and E-billing System (TEMPEST). This system has been developed by BECIL and is ready to be digitised by the CBC. It will streamline empanelment applications from multiple media outlets. It will be a centralised system for renewal rates and applications.

Additionally, a new link has been created by MIB’s broadcasting division to allow local cable operators (LCOs) to register themselves to obtain a national registration number. As per reports, the link has already received entries from 28 LCOs.