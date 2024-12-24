Ministry of Consumer Affairs unveils AI-powered complaint assistant 'Jagriti'

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, in collaboration with Gupshup, today announced the next evolution in consumer complaint resolution with the introduction of a web-based Generative AI virtual assistant for complaint filing - ‘Jagriti’. The bot was launched at the press conference today, addressed by Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy. The announcement brings grievance redressal to consumers’ fingertips and marks a significant leap forward in empowering consumers across India.

Jagriti, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs’ advanced Gen AI virtual assistant, is equipped with cutting-edge text-to-speech and speech-to-text capabilities, providing step-by-step assistance in filing complaints. Once consumers authenticate with their mobile number, the virtual assistant’s interactive flow helps consumers file a complaint in less than a minute.

Unlike the previous system that required users to navigate dropdown menus, this AI-powered solution can process and respond to queries even if they fall outside predefined options. With its natural language understanding, it can interpret free-flowing text and conversational commands. Complaint filing via Jagriti can be done in both English and Hindi, enhancing accessibility for a broader audience.

The adoption of Generative AI for transforming the consumer complaint filing process is part of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs’ initiative of NCH 2.0. Besides easier complaint filing, consumers can also track the status of their complaints by sharing their complaint number with the AI assistant.

Jagriti’s Gen AI avatar follows the foundation laid by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Gupshup last year, which brought forth WhatsApp-based complaint filing. The new medium saw a great response from consumers with more than 8 lakh complaints registered via WhatsApp till November this year. The WhatsApp chatbot launched last year streamlined the process, enabling consumers to register complaints, check their status, and access FAQs directly through the popular messaging platform.

“Cultivating integrity within our consumer ecosystem is paramount to fostering a safe and empowered environment for all. The Gen AI Chatbot epitomizes our collective commitment to placing consumers at the heart of every initiative. As we harness the power of technology to uphold consumer rights, let us stride forward, knowing that each advancement brings us closer to a future where transparency, fairness, and trust define every interaction,” said Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy.