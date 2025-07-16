MMR dominates India’s land market in H1 2025, Bollywood and data centres steal the spotlight

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has emerged as the epicenter of India’s land rush in the first half of 2025, clocking the highest number of land transactions across the country. According to a new report by real estate consultancy Anarock, MMR recorded 24 land deals covering over 433 acres—outpacing every other Indian city by a wide margin.

Among the eye-catching transactions was one straight out of a Bollywood storyline: veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family sold a two-acre parcel in Andheri for a staggering ₹855 crore to NTT Global Data Centres. The land, earmarked for a high-end data centre, was sold via family-owned firms Pantheon Buildcon and Tusshar Infra Developers.

This high-value sale was just one part of a much larger trend. Nationally, 76 land deals totaling 2,900 acres were signed in H1 2025—already surpassing the 2,515 acres transacted across 133 deals during the whole of 2024. The total value of land transactions in H1 2025 hit ₹30,885 crore, unlocking a revenue potential of ₹1.47 lakh crore and a development opportunity of 233 million sq. ft.

Why MMR?

Industry experts point to MMR’s unique urban geography as the key reason for its land transaction boom. While land is notoriously scarce within the city of Mumbai, the outskirts—including Thane, Navi Mumbai, and far-flung peripheries—offer sizable, underutilized parcels.

“Many of these deals involve old industrial plots or large tracts of land held for decades, now being repurposed for residential and commercial development,” said Mayank Saksena, MD & CEO – Land Services, Anarock Group. “In Navi Mumbai, CIDCO has been actively auctioning land, which has also fueled developer interest.”

Three deals stood out in MMR’s real estate frenzy:

BKC Mega Deal: A consortium of Schloss Bangalore Ltd, Arliga Ecospace Business Parks, and Schloss Chanakya Pvt Ltd acquired 8.31 acres of commercial land in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex for over ₹1,300 crore.

Jeetendra's Blockbuster Exit: The Kapoor family’s sale in Andheri for ₹855 crore, now destined to become a major data centre.

Panasonic India’s Expansion: The company picked up a commercial plot of 6,586 sq meters in Andheri for ₹160 crore in January 2025.

Pune Rising

While MMR topped the charts, Pune wasn’t far behind. The city recorded the second-highest land absorption in H1 2025, with 13 deals spanning 214 acres. The most significant was a ₹7,000 crore joint venture between Mumbai’s Hiranandani Developers and Pune’s Krisala Developers for a 105-acre integrated township featuring luxury villas and branded residences.

Looking Back—and Forward

To put the current boom in perspective:

In 2024, MMR saw 30 land deals covering 607 acres worth ₹6,856 crore.

From 2021–2024, MMR clocked 85 land deals for over 1,745 acres worth ₹25,998 crore.

In Pune, eight land deals for 63 acres valued at ₹1,456 crore were recorded in 2024, with a cumulative 27 deals for 315 acres worth ₹4,045 crore from 2021 to 2024.

As demand for plotted developments, data centres, and integrated townships surges across India, experts believe the land rush—particularly in fringe areas of metros—will only intensify.

"We’re entering a phase where land is not just an asset, but a strategic investment for future-proofing businesses and urban expansion," Saksena noted.