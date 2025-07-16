US student visa refused after applicant fails to share Reddit account

Weeks after the US State Department issued fresh guidelines mandating all student visa applicants to make their social media profiles public, a case has emerged of an Indian applicant being refused a US visa over an unlisted Reddit account.

The applicant, who was applying for an F-1 visa, shared their experience on a visa related subreddit. "I had my F-1 visa interview recently. During the interview, the visa officer raised a concern about my Reddit account, which I had not listed on my DS-160 form,” the user wrote. The individual clarified that the Reddit account was already public and contained no offensive content, yet it still became a sticking point.

According to the post, the consular officer said the account was not visible and issued a 221(g) slip - a form of temporary refusal pending further documentation or administrative processing.

"She mentioned that the account was not visible while it was an open account, and at the end of the interview, issued me a 221(g) slip requesting that I make all my social media handles public," the user wrote.

The applicant also voiced concern that a technical glitch could affect the visibility of the profile during future review, potentially resulting in a final denial. "My concern is that my account seemed private to her while it was already public. What if it's a technical issue which recurs while she rechecks my handle?"

The 221(g) slip does not signify a visa denial. Instead, it means the application is temporarily refused until additional information or action is provided. Applicants are encouraged to respond promptly to avoid further delays.

The incident follows a June 23 notice by the US Embassy, instructing applicants for F, M, and J non-immigrant visas - typically issued to students and exchange visitors - to set all social media accounts to public. The State Department said the policy aims to ensure thorough vetting of candidates and reinforce national security.

"Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to public," the statement read.