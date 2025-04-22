            
NCLT dismisses insolvency petition filed against Dentsu Communication India

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai has dismissed an insolvency plea filed against Dentsu Communication India by packaging firm Rohit Plastopack Pvt Ltd, ruling that the petitioner failed to provide adequate proof of the claimed operational debt amounting to Rs 5.42 crore.

By  Storyboard18Apr 22, 2025 10:14 AM
NCLT, in its order of April 4, 2025, noted the absence of crucial documentation, such as delivery receipts or weighbridge slips, to confirm the actual delivery of goods to Dentsu Communication.​

​The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has reportedly dismissed an insolvency petition filed against Dentsu Communication India by Rohit Plastopack Pvt Ltd, citing insufficient evidence to substantiate the alleged operational debt of Rs 5.42 crore.

The tribunal, in its order of April 4, 2025, noted the absence of crucial documentation, such as delivery receipts or weighbridge slips, to confirm the actual delivery of goods to Dentsu Communication.​

“The applicant (Rohit Plastopack) has failed to produce any documentary evidence, such as weighbridge slips, delivery receipts, etc, to establish actual delivery of goods to the corporate debtor (Dentsu Communication),” said the division bench, adding, “We are of the considered view that the present Application filed by the Operational Creditor under Section 9 of the Code (IBC) is not maintainable and deserves to be rejected."

Further, countering these claims, Dentsu Communications argued that the transactions were unauthorised and orchestrated by former employees without management approval. A collusion was alleged between these employees, the operational creditor, and Suumaya Group entities, prompting criminal complaints and an ongoing probe by the Enforcement Directorate.

The tribunal held that the insolvency application, filed under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), was not maintainable and dismissed the petition.

Dentsu Communication India, part of the global advertising and media conglomerate Dentsu Group, has been under scrutiny over the past few years for alleged financial irregularities and internal fraud. In 2022, the company launched an internal probe into questionable vendor contracts and financial practices, leading to legal proceedings against some former employees.


First Published on Apr 22, 2025 10:14 AM

