Accenture's Q3 FY25 revenue surges 8% to $17.7 billion, driven by AI-led services

Accenture's top-performing segment was Products, registering $5.34 billion in revenue

By  Storyboard18Jun 20, 2025 5:47 PM
For the whole financial year, Accenture has anticipated revenue growth of 6-7% and an operating margin of 15.6%

Accenture has announced its Quarter 3 result for calendar year 2025. The company's revenue increased by 8% to $17.7 billion year-on-year in Q4 2025, driven by the growing demand for AI-led services.

Accenture follows a fiscal year that ends on August 31.

Geographically, the consulting firm clocked $8.97 billion in revenue from the USA market, followed by Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region at $6.23 billion, and Asia Pacific at $2.53 billion.

Accenture's top-performing segment was Products, registering $5.34 billion in revenue. Financial Services and Health & Public Service recorded 13% growth each.

The new bookings witnessed a 6% decline at $19,7 billion during the quarter, while, the generative AI new bookings stood at $1.5 billion.

For the whole financial year, Accenture has anticipated revenue growth of 6-7% and an operating margin of 15.6%. The Ireland-headquartered firm has projected revenue of $17 billion for the next quarter.

Chair and CEO Julie Sweet said: “I am very pleased with our third quarter fiscal 2025 results… continued expansion of our leadership in Gen AI… We are laser-focused on delivering measurable value for our clients.”

The global professional services company has decided to promote almost 50,000 people worldwide in June after a six-month delay.

The promotion includes its 15,000 workforce in India. Accenture employs about 801,000 people around the globe, and the promotion will comprise 6% of the total workforce.


First Published on Jun 20, 2025 5:47 PM

