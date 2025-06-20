            

Vodafone Group appoints Pilar Lopez as its CFO

Pilar Lopez’s formal appointment as CFO and executive director to the Board of Vodafone will commence on 1 December 2025, following Mucic's departure from Vodafone on 30 November 2025.

By  Storyboard18Jun 20, 2025 11:54 AM
Pilar López will succeed Luka Mucic who, as announced on 7 May 2025, has decided to leave Vodafone.

Vodafone Group appointed Pilar López as chief financial officer designate effective 1 October 2025. López will succeed Luka Mucic who, as announced on 7 May 2025, has decided to leave Vodafone.

Margherita Della Valle, chief executive officer, Vodafone Group said, “I am delighted that Pilar will be joining Vodafone in October. She has deep-rooted knowledge of both the telecoms and technology sectors, across a range of international leadership positions. Following a significant period of change at Vodafone, Pilar is joining us as we continue to drive operational excellence across the Group.”

López said, “I’m thrilled to be joining Vodafone at such an important time in the Group’s transformation. I am excited to work with Margherita and the team as Vodafone continues to improve the service to its customers, further simplify operations across the Group, and deliver sustainable growth in free cash flow.”

Jean-François van Boxmeer, Vodafone Group Chair said, “Following an extensive and rigorous international search, I am very pleased to welcome Pilar to Vodafone and our Board. She brings strong experience from the finance, telecoms and technology sectors across Europe, and is an excellent addition to our team.”


First Published on Jun 20, 2025 11:54 AM

