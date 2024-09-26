Ola Electric launches ‘Network Partner Program’, onboards over 600 partners to accelerate EV adoption

Ola Electric announced the launch of its ‘Network Partner Program’. This program is aimed at taking the EV revolution further into tier-2 and tier-3 cities, including urban pockets where EV penetration still remains low. Under this program, the company has on-boarded 625 partners to expand its sales footprint across India, and Ola Electric further plans to have 1,000 partners ahead of the festive season this year. Additionally, the company announced to aggressively expand its network by on-boarding 10,000 partners, across sales and service, by the end of 2025.

Ola Electric presently has nearly 800 company-owned stores, and with the ‘Network Partner Program’, will have nearly 1,800 sales and service touch points ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Announcing the expansion, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and MD, Ola Electric, said, “Our D2C model has been extremely successful in driving sustainable business growth. The Network Partner Program will further amplify the benefits of our D2C network as it requires limited capital investment from partners and can be scaled up really fast. While the company-owned stores will be the anchors of our sales and service network, this program will be instrumental in expanding the EV footprint deeper into the urban and rural markets. We will continue to expand and invest in our front-end network to accelerate EV adoption to #EndICEAge, and by the end of next year, will have 10,000 Network Partners across the country.”

Through the program, Ola Electric will continue to onboard partners to drive EV adoption and provide seamless sales & after-sales experience across the country. The company will further leverage this program for sales and service of its upcoming Roadster portfolio, deepening EV penetration in the motorcycle segment across India.

Ola Electric offers an expansive S1 portfolio with six offerings across attractive price points catering to customers with different range requirements. While the premium offerings S1 Pro and S1 Air are priced at ₹1,34,999 and ₹1,07,499, respectively, the mass market offerings include S1 X+ priced at ₹89,999 and S1 X portfolio (2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh) priced at ₹74,999, ₹87,999, and ₹101,999, respectively.