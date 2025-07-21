CXO Moves: Exec movements across Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, Tata Digital, CK Birla Group, Motorola and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Kumar Chander

Previous: President – Southeast Asia and Yardley India, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting

Present: CEO, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has named Kumar Chander as CEO. Chander has been with Wipro Consumer Care for 34 years and has led operations across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. As President – Southeast Asia and Yardley India, he played a key role in integrating Wipro Consumer Care’s international acquisitions and establishing the acquired brands into leadership positions in these geographies.

Kartik Mohindra

Previous: CMO & Head - Global Business Development, Pernod Ricard India

Present: Managing director, William Grant & Sons

The company announced that Kartik Mohindra, formerly chief marketing officer and head of global business development at Pernod Ricard India, will assume the role of managing director for India, effective September 30. The appointment comes as William Grant & Sons seeks to capitalize on India's expanding premium spirits market. Mohindra began his career at United Spirits.

Shivam Ranjan

Previous: Head of marketing, Motorola Mobility

Present: Global head of brand - Motorola, Motorola Mobility

Motorola Mobility elevates Shivam Ranjan to global head of brand of Motorola. He has worked across Infosys, Fiberlink, Samsung Electronics and Airtel Payments Bank.

Manish Chopra

Previous: Chief executive officer, Reliance Retail Ventures

Present: CEO, Sabyasachi

Sabyasachi has appointed Manish Chopra as CEO. He has worked across Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, PwC, Oracle Asia Pacific, Microsoft, Zovi.com and Meta.

Mike Jatania

Present: CEO, The Body Shop

The Body Shop has named Mike Jatania, who served as their executive chairperson since 2024, as the new chief executive officer. This announcement marks an important leadership transition as The Body Shop looks to accelerate its recovery and growth following a turbulent period, highlighted in a media report.

Jatania, who is experienced in building consumer brands, succeeds Charles Denton who was brought in by the investment group Aurea in 2024 to overlook The Body Shop's turnaround post its acquisition by the group or the growth capital firm.

Gaurav Jain

Previous: Chief business officer - ShareChat & Moj

Present: Head of revenue, InMobi Advertising

InMobi Advertising has named Gaurav Jain as head of revenue. He has worked across NVIDIA, Citibank, Google, Meta and Snap.

Jacques Lebel

Previous: Director general, L'Oreal Consumer Products Mexico

Present: Country manager, L'Oreal India

French multinational personal care company L'Oreal has named Jacques Lebel as the India country manager, and will succeed Aseem Kaushik who is taking on the role of the company's chairman, effective October 1, 2025.

Shivnath Thukral

Previous: VP - public policy, Meta

Present: Vice president - public policy and government affairs, PhonePe

PhonePe has appointed Shivnath Thukral as VP - public policy and government affairs. He has worked across NDTV Profit, NDTV, and Essar Group.

Sandiip Bharadwaj

Previous: Chief operating and digital officer, HDFC Securities

Present: CEO, Paytm Money

Paytm Money has reportedly named Sandiip Bharadwaj as the CEO. He has worked across ICICI Capital Services, Standard Chartered Bank, HDFC Bank, Religare, Angel Broking, and HDFC Sky.

Apurva Salian

Previous: Director - Growth and digital marketing, Swiggy

Present: Head of growth marketing (Commerce), Tata Digital

Tata Digital has appointed Apurva Salian in a new role. He has worked across Ultra Mobile Club, GroupM, Google and Amazon.

Hemant Rupani

Previous: Business Unit President South East Asia, Mondelez International

Present: CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages has appointed Hemant Rupani as CEO. He has worked across PepsiCo Foods, Vodafone India, and Britannia Industries.

Subhankar Sen

Previous: Executive director (Marketing), Bharat Petroleum

Present: Director (Marketing), Bharat Petroleum

Bharat Petroleum has named Subhankar Sen in a new role, He began his career as a personnel officer at Bharat Petroleum.

Charlie Cowdrey

Present: CEO, JioBLAST

BLAST has appointed Charlie Cowdrey as chief executive officer of JioBLAST, the recently announced joint venture between BLAST and RISE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited.

Cowdrey has held multiple senior leadership roles across the business ranging from chief of staff to most recently, programme director for Epic Games, where he managed one of BLAST’s most high-profile publisher relationships and competitive titles in Rocket League esports (RLCS) and Fortnite Competitive (FNCS), highlighted the company in its statement.

Baiju Shah

Previous: Global chief strategy officer + Global Gen AI head, Accenture Song

Present: Global CEO, AKQA

AKQA has named Baiju Shah as global CEO. He has worked across Accenture Technology Labs, Fjord, and Accenture Initiative.

Thibaut Mongon

Previous: CEO, Kenvue

Thibaut Mongon, who led Kenvue as the chief executive officer, has been ousted from his position. Kirk Perry, board director, has succeeded Mongon as the interim CEO.

Mongon's departure also follows the departure of their chief financial officer Paul Ruh in May as part of its ongoing strategic review. Ruh was replaced by Amit Banati.

Kenvue has been facing mounting pressure from activist investors to improve its business, particularly in its skin and beauty business, stated a media report.

Duncan Minto

Present: Interim CEO, Renault Group

The Board of Directors of Renault Group have named Duncan Minto as chief executive officer of Renault S.A., for an interim period until the appointment of the new CEO.

Currently CFO of Renault Group, Minto will ensure the day-to-day management of the company alongside Jean-Dominique Senard, who will hold the position of chairman of Renault S.A.S., the operating company of the Group.

Amisha Jain

Previous: Managing director and SVP, South Asia, Middle East, Africa and Non EU, Levi Strauss & Co

Present: MD & CEO, Arvind Fashions

Amisha Jain, who led Levi Strauss & Co as managing director and SVP, South Asia, Middle East, Africa and Non EU, has been named as the MD and CEO of Arvind Fashions, effective from August 13.

Jain has worked across Motorola, Danaher, Nike India, Arvind Internet, Arvind Sports Lifestyle, and Zivame.com.

Aude Gandon

Previous: Global chief marketing officer, Nestle

Present: Chief digital and marketing officer, Estee Lauder

The Estée Lauder Companies announced the appointment of Aude Gandon as chief digital and marketing Officer, effective August 1, 2025. Gandon will report directly to Stéphane de La Faverie, president and chief executive officer, and will join the company's executive team.

Deepali Naair

Previous: Director, Bengaluru Digital Sales Centre & Digital Sales Centre Growth (JAPAC), IBM

Present: Group chief marketing officer, CK Birla Group

Deepali Naair, who served as Group Chief Marketing Officer at the CK Birla Group, has stepped down from her position, she confirmed to Storyboard18. Her next move is yet to be announced.

In the past, Naair has served as CMO for IBM in India & South Asia. Before IBM, she led marketing and digital at IIFL Wealth group of Companies. She was also a non-executive member of the Board at IIFL Wealth Finance.

Naair has also worked with Tata Motors, BPL Mobile, Draft FCB-Ulka; was the Marketing Manager for Saffola and Mediker at Marico. She headed products and marketing at HSBC Global Asset Management and at L&T insurance she was head – marketing, digital sales and customer service.

Mukul Mehta

Previous: Head of BPA, Digital Finance and Tax, Novartis

Present: CFO, Novartis

Novartis appointed Mukul Mehta as the chief financial officer (CFO) and a member of the Executive Committee of Novartis (ECN), effective March 16, 2026. Mehta succeeds Harry Kirsch, who has served as CFO since 2013, and will retire from Novartis after a 22-year career with the company.

Mehta began his career at Novartis and was based out of Norway.

Connor Hayes

Previous: Vice president - product (Generative AI), Meta

Present: Head of Threads

Connor Hayes, who led Meta as vice president - product for generative AI has been elevated to head social media and microblogging service Threads. Hayes headed Canvas as the head of product where he looked into product management, product design and data science.

Kanchan Mishra and Smrithi Ravichandran

Flipkart has handed over the reins of its mobiles category to Kanchan Mishra, Business Unit Head of Flipkart Minutes, its quick commerce arm. This leadership consolidation comes in the wake of Smrithi Ravichandran’s exit, a veteran who spent over 13 years at the Walmart-owned e-commerce major, most recently serving as vice president and head of mobiles and travel.

Mahalakshmi R

Previous: Head - HR, South East Asia, Mondelez International

Present: Global CHRO, Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres has named R Mahalakshmi in a new role. She has worked across Hewitt Associates, Arthur Andersen, EY, Ballarpur Industries, and airtel.

Devarshi Shah

Previous: Senior vice president, OML

Present: Chief growth officer, OML

OML has elevated Devarshi Shah to a new role. He has worked across Actimedia, Pinstorm, Perfect Relations and Weber Shandwick.

Sangeeta Chakraborty

Present: Chief revenue officer, Amagi

Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS technology solutions provider for broadcast and streaming TV, announced the appointment of Sangeeta Chakraborty as its chief revenue officer. She has held senior leadership roles at high-growth technology companies, including Miro, Okta, Checkr, SymphonyAI, Accela, and VMware.