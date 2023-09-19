OTTs, apps will not be regulated as telecom services: DoT

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will not regulate over-the-top (OTT) players, or apps, from the definition of telecommunication services in the Telecom Bill, reported The Economic Times. This will give huge relief to communication service providers such as WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram, and will remain out of telecom regulation.

According to DoT, the current definition of telecom services under the Telegraph Act is good enough and that there’s no need to add OTT in the new bill. The ET report quotes an official, “We (DoT) don’t have any intent to regulate OTT. No revenue share, nothing at all.”