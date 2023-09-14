Potential spend of around Rs30,000-40,000 crore expected during this festive season

Sports will be crucial in leading ad spends in the 2023 great Indian festive period or the Fifth Quarter, as it is informally known. Around 40-45 percent of the total ad spends annually occur during the festive period. A potential spend of around Rs 30,000-40,000 crore is expected during this festive season. Increased spending by FMCG companies and auto and consumer discretionary firms will add to the expenditure.

The ICC World Cup coinciding with the festive perios is expected to add a huge boost to ad spends. “Sports will be a significant contributor to the higher ad spends as these events attract diverse and sizable audiences," said Archit Agarwal, founder of Tikshark Solutions, an ad agency to Moneycontrol in a recent report.

Karan Taurani, senior vice-president at Elara Capital, added, “We estimated a growth of 8-9 percent during the festive period this year in ad spends. The growth is expected to be good in overall advertising expenditure because of festive ad spends, but it is not expected to be blockbuster because overall industry advertising expenditure is low. But the cricket World Cup will give the extra push.”

In July, Storyboard18 reported that with Hotstar to stream the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 (October-November) for small brands that may not have the budgets to afford cricket, it would now be accessible. Amol Dighe, CEO of investments & business development at Madison Media, told Storyboard18 that the World Cup will drive growth in H2. “This H2, we have the Asia Cup and the 50-over World Cup, which will give a significant boost to spending. The World Cup is happening in India and will cover Indian prime time. More importantly, the World Cup is happening right in the middle of the festive season, which will be an opportunity for brands to capitalise on,” Dighe said.

As per Dighe, events such as the World Cup boost the entire media ecosystem and companies can leverage the India-Pakistan games. Print, OOH and digital also benefit as companies seek to leverage cricket and build their brands. Dighe said that online gaming, which faces higher GST, will be under stress to spend.

Mohit Joshi, CEO of Havas Media Network India told us about the pressure on funding and the focus on profitability and cited them as reasons for new-age clients, edtech, fintech, gaming and crypto companies not to be as active during festive period as they were a year earlier.

The FICCI-EY 2023 report on media and entertainment revealed that in 2022, the share of digital in total advertising revenue of Rs 1,04,900 crore stood at 47.5 percent, or Rs 49,900 crore, while TV's share stood at 30 percent, or Rs 31,800 crore.

Experts suggest that digital is expected to see higher ad spends during the festive period compared to TV. This trend is driven by the increasing shift in consumer behaviour towards digital platforms.

Raghav Bagai, co-founder of Sociowash told Moneycontrol that digital's share in ad spends is expected to reach 56 percent in 2023. 60-70 percent of sports consumption is on digital these days. Digital will come out to be the frontrunner this season, especially because of the abundance of inventory available.