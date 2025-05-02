EAM Jaishankar, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urge for cultural pluralism, tech collaboration at WAVES Global Media Dialogue

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw jointly opened a Global Media Dialogue at the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) on day two of the event, calling for a cultural and technological renaissance in the global media and entertainment space.

Speaking to an audience comprising global policymakers, content creators, artists and technologists, Jaishankar emphasised the need to democratise global narratives and empower cultural diversity. “The truth is that the world is essentially intrinsically and essentially diverse, and that pluralism has been suppressed in the past by both colonialism and big power dominance,” he said. “Each one has a right to express itself and must be facilitated to do so.” The Minister also expressed confidence that WAVES will serve as a platform to deliberate on the key issues before the global media, entertainment and creative worlds.

Five-Point Case for Redefining Global Engagement Through Creativity, Innovation - Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar made a five-point case for redefining global engagement through creativity and innovation. He advocated a fusion of technology and tradition, highlighting that “modernity is not a rejection of the past, but a constant quest built on human achievements.”

First, it is vital to recognise that the process of change has a strong cultural dimension. The truth is that the world is essentially intrinsically and essentially diverse, and that pluralism has been suppressed in the past by both colonialism and big power dominance.

"As we seek now to democratise the international system, it is not enough to just assert political and economic independence. It is equally essential that we give voice to our traditions, to our heritage, to our ideas, to practices, and to our creativity. There are many voices, many experiences, and many truths that make up our world. Each one has a right to express itself and must be facilitated to do so," the Minister shared.

"Secondly, we must be guided by the belief that modernity is not a rejection of the past, but a constant quest built on human achievements. For that reason, technology and tradition must go hand in hand."

The Minister further added that in many ways, technology can strengthen awareness of our vast heritage and deepen even consciousness about it, especially for younger generations. "We also bear in mind that innovation is key to the leapfrogging that will create a developed India by 2047, what we call mixed parent.

As the world comes closer, he added that we can contemplate both a global workplace and a global workforce. "Both digital connectivity and physical logistics make this a growing reality. But we need accompanying shifts in mindsets, frameworks, policies, and practices. Remember, neither talent nor tasking will be stationary. Smoother mobility can certainly contribute to stronger creativity, for every era has its own mode of communication, of storytelling, of entertainment, and of its pastimes. We have seen it evolve from the oral and the written to the visual and the digital."

He highlighted how there is a surfeit of information today, and the challenge is actually how to get attention. "This challenge is what will make ours an age of creative forms, of creative sports, of creative collaboration. And young talent must be made ready for it, including through skills diffusion."

The Minister concluded his speech, sharing his thoughts on the rise of AI and related challenges.

"We all know that the era of AI holds possibilities beyond imagination. Never before have we visualised such deep changes across such vast domains. Our very sense of the past and the present can be redefined even as we are working for the future, with all its accompanying consequences...every advancement comes with its own issues, and AI will be no different."

EAM pointed out that even as the politics of this era will grapple with the concerns of authenticity, businesses will have to deal with new intellectual property challenges as they promote innovation and creativity.

"For all, the responsible use of emerging technologies will be an increasing preoccupation. Reducing bias, democratising content, and prioritising its ethics are all part of the emerging discourse."

Creativity, Culture and Collaboration- Vaishnaw

Echoing similar themes, Vaishnaw underlined the importance of three anchors- creativity, culture and collaboration. “Technologies are reshaping how we tell stories, how we create content, and how content is consumed,” he said, noting that while the global media and entertainment industry is valued at around $3 trillion, “its true value lies in the empathy that it creates, in the ideas that it conveys, and in the future that it helps us imagine.”

The Minister shared, "As a government, we must provide a fair chance for everyone to showcase their story to the world, we must incentivise local content promotion and enforce IP rights in a proper framework. Secondly, we must support policies that preserve and promote all cultural forms. We also have to collaborate for common success."

Calling Mumbai “the city of dreams,” Vaishnaw announced that the Dialogue aims to result in a “constructive declaration,” capturing shared global goals—bridging the digital divide, preserving cultural diversity, and fostering fair and innovative markets.

“We believe that collaborations between government, industry, and creators, and government-to-government— these collaborations have a huge value,” he said, adding that the government will support co-production treaties, talent movement, and harmonisation of standards. He concluded sharing that a draft Media Declaration has been shared with the offices, as a constructive declaration.

Both ministers emphasised that WAVES would serve as a platform not just for conversation but for shaping global frameworks in a rapidly evolving media ecosystem.

Draft Media Declaration

The Union Minister also shared that a draft of the WAVES Media Declaration had been shared with participating nations, outlining a collective vision to bridge traditional divides, safeguard cultural diversity, and build fair, innovative markets within the global media ecosystem. The declaration is set to be one of the outcomes of WAVES 2025, which has convened over 90 countries, 10,000 delegates, and more than 1,000 creators.