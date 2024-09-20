Prasar Bharati notifies its recruitment board (procedure and conduct of business) regulations, 2024

The broadcasting corporation of India- Prasar Bharati has notified the Prasar Bharati Recruitment Board (Procedure and Conduct of Business) Regulations, 2024, on September 12.

The provisions came into force on September 13.

According to the notification, the recruitment board will nominate the Member Secretary from amongst its members to carry out its day-to-day activities and responsibilities.

The responsibilities would include coordinating and convening the meetings of the Board.

The Member Secretary will also preside over the meetings of the Board in the absence of the Chairperson having the same powers.

The notification also mentioned the provisions for the meetings of recruitment board.

The meeting is to be held on regular intervals which should not be less than six meetings every year.

The date, time and place of the meeting will be fixed by the Secretariat in consultation with the Chairperson or Member Secretary, it said.

Also, the notice for the meeting will be issued by the Secretariat.

The notification also said that the list of the business that needs to be taken up in any matter will be prepared by the Secretariat of the Board.

Additionally, the quorum necessary for the transaction of business should have the majority of Members including the Chairperson.

"In case the requirement of quorum is not met, the Chairperson or the Member Secretary will have to adjourn or suspend the meeting until there is a quorum," it added.