Print still dominates education ad spending with 83% share in 2024, despite digital's slight 7% decline

The education sector has undergone a dramatic shift in advertising strategies over the past three years. Print remains the dominant advertising medium, accounting for 83% of total ad spend in 2024, despite the rise of digital marketing. However, digital ad spending saw a 7% decline from 2022 to 2024, indicating a reallocation of budgets, according to Excellent Publicity's latest report which includes data points by TAM Media Research.

One of the most striking changes has been in television advertising, where spending dropped by 89% in 2024 compared to 2022. TV ad share plummeted from 18% in 2022 to just 2% in 2024, signaling a major shift away from traditional broadcast media. Interestingly, 500+ advertisers were still exclusively active on TV in 2024, proving that television remains relevant for a niche segment.

Radio advertising, on the other hand, experienced growth, with ad spending increasing by 27% in 2023 and a further 38% in 2024 compared to 2022. Radio Mirchi emerged as the most preferred station, followed by Red FM. Regionally, the North Zone accounted for 38% of education sector ad spending on radio, while the West Zone followed at 36%.

Print continues to be a stronghold for education advertisers, with a 32% increase in ad spending in 2024 compared to 2022. The North Zone dominated print advertising with a 50% share, followed by the South Zone at 19%.

The top publications varied by region:

Dainik Bhaskar led in the North and East Zones and ranked second in the West. Eenadu topped in the South, while Patrika secured the first spot in the West. In print ads, 62% were placed inside pages, 31% on the front page, and 7% on the back page. Promotional campaigns accounted for 4% of print ad spending, with discount promotions leading at 82%, followed by multiple promotions at 7%.

Despite the overall decline in digital spending, display ads remained dominant, accounting for 80% of digital ad volume, while video ads comprised 20%. Interviewbit Software Services retained its #1 position in digital advertising, holding a 5% share of total digital ad spend. Additionally, Iraedu Tech and Outlier.Org Inc were new entrants to the top 10 digital advertisers in 2024.

A significant number of advertisers are making exclusive bets on different platforms. 6,800+ advertisers were exclusively active in digital advertising, while 660+ advertisers focused solely on radio advertising in 2024.