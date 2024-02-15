Roses to personal massagers: Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto see record-breaking sales and searches on V-day

Quick commerce platforms Zepto, Swiggy and Blinkit saw record-breaking sales yesterday on account of Valentine’s Day. Categories like flowers, perfumes, chocolates and contraceptives saw an incredible surge.

According to reports, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart and Zomato’s Blinkit, saw their highest ever single-day sales, breaking previous records on New Year's Eve.

Albinder Dhindsa, founder of Blinkit, took to LinkedIn to share some stats. He said, “We've already done the highest ever roses & bouquets delivered in a day, highest ever chocolates delivered in a day, highest OPM (Orders per minute) and most teddies sold in a day.”

Dhindsa also jokingly added, “We have never seen more searches for ‘handcuffs on blinkit than today.”

Another interesting statistic he shared was the huge surge in orders for ‘personal massagers’. Blinkit sold 4x more condoms on Valentine's Day Wednesday compared to a regular Wednesday.

As per reports, Zepto’s sales increased 20 to 25 percent compared to business as usual (BAU) days counted till the end of January. Days like Rose Day and Chocolate Day also accounted for a jump of 10 to 15 percent in sales for Zepto, when compared to the BAU baseline.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Food Marketplace (Swiggy) took to X to share that “Nothing says 'I love you' like old school romance. Swiggy Instamart saw a 10.5x surge in Valentine's Day themed cards this morning, reminding us of the timeless charm of physical cards that never go out of style!”

He added, “Biryani might be the forever valentine but giving it tough competition on Valentine’s morning was cake. Cakes per minute (CPM) overtook biryanis per minute (BPM) this morning. This year, Swiggy did 409 cakes per minute (CPM) on V-day. India has beaten that record already with a peak of 309 CPM as of 12 noon.”