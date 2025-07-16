            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • salman-khan-sells-bandra-apartment-for-%E2%82%B95-35-crore-includes-3-parking-spots-74963

Salman Khan sells Bandra apartment for ₹5.35 crore, includes 3 parking spots

In a separate mega-deal last year, Khan leased out a sprawling 23,042 sq ft commercial space in Santacruz to Landcraft Retail Pvt Ltd for a monthly rent of ₹90 lakh—one of the biggest rental transactions in Mumbai’s commercial property market.

By  Storyboard18Jul 16, 2025 5:48 PM
Salman Khan sells Bandra apartment for ₹5.35 crore, includes 3 parking spots
Bandra West, where the apartment is located, continues to rank among Mumbai’s most coveted addresses.

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has sold an apartment in the upscale Shiv Asthan Heights tower in Bandra West for ₹5.35 crore, according to documents filed with the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The deal, registered in July, includes not only the 1,318 sq ft flat but also three car parking spaces—an increasingly rare perk in Mumbai’s land-starved luxury real estate scene.

The 122.45 square metre apartment (approximately 1,318 square feet) is part of a modern high-rise on the popular 16th Road, nestled in one of Mumbai’s most premium neighbourhoods. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹32.01 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000, official records show.

This isn’t the first time Khan's Bandra property made headlines. In 2023, the same apartment was leased to businessman Rajesh Harishchandra Gandhi for a 36-month tenure. The rent started at ₹1.5 lakh per month in the first year and was set to escalate to ₹1.57 lakh in the second and ₹1.65 lakh in the third, as per a lease agreement registered on February 16, 2023.

But the Shiv Asthan Heights deal is just one of several real estate moves by the Bollywood icon. In a separate mega-deal last year, Khan leased out a sprawling 23,042 sq ft commercial space in Santacruz to Landcraft Retail Pvt Ltd for a monthly rent of ₹90 lakh—one of the biggest rental transactions in Mumbai’s commercial property market. That deal, amounting to an annual rent of around ₹12 crore, came with a hefty security deposit of ₹5.4 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

Bandra West, where the apartment is located, continues to rank among Mumbai’s most coveted addresses. The area is known for its mix of posh apartments, charming heritage bungalows, and boutique commercial properties, drawing a steady stream of celebrities, business leaders, and high-net-worth investors. Its appeal is further boosted by excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Bandra railway station, and upcoming Metro lines. Its proximity to hubs like the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel, and the international airport adds to its allure.


Tags
First Published on Jul 16, 2025 5:48 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Tech game on: Karnataka to launch ambitious AI Mission with new IT policy

Tech game on: Karnataka to launch ambitious AI Mission with new IT policy

How it Works

US student visa refused after applicant fails to share Reddit account

US student visa refused after applicant fails to share Reddit account

How it Works

BPM sector witnesses highest attrition in voice-based roles: Report

BPM sector witnesses highest attrition in voice-based roles: Report

How it Works

India’s festive season to generate over 2.16 lakh jobs in 2025: Report

India’s festive season to generate over 2.16 lakh jobs in 2025: Report

How it Works

41% of ad & marketing fraternity worry AI will lead to loss of creativity: Report

41% of ad & marketing fraternity worry AI will lead to loss of creativity: Report

How it Works

65 million in slums, GDP losses mount—Report proposes future-ready Indian cities

65 million in slums, GDP losses mount—Report proposes future-ready Indian cities

How it Works

DB Corp's ad revenue declines by 7% to Rs 397.8 crore in Q1 FY26, profit plunges by 31.4%

DB Corp's ad revenue declines by 7% to Rs 397.8 crore in Q1 FY26, profit plunges by 31.4%