Salman Khan sells Bandra apartment for ₹5.35 crore, includes 3 parking spots

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has sold an apartment in the upscale Shiv Asthan Heights tower in Bandra West for ₹5.35 crore, according to documents filed with the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The deal, registered in July, includes not only the 1,318 sq ft flat but also three car parking spaces—an increasingly rare perk in Mumbai’s land-starved luxury real estate scene.

The 122.45 square metre apartment (approximately 1,318 square feet) is part of a modern high-rise on the popular 16th Road, nestled in one of Mumbai’s most premium neighbourhoods. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹32.01 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000, official records show.

This isn’t the first time Khan's Bandra property made headlines. In 2023, the same apartment was leased to businessman Rajesh Harishchandra Gandhi for a 36-month tenure. The rent started at ₹1.5 lakh per month in the first year and was set to escalate to ₹1.57 lakh in the second and ₹1.65 lakh in the third, as per a lease agreement registered on February 16, 2023.

But the Shiv Asthan Heights deal is just one of several real estate moves by the Bollywood icon. In a separate mega-deal last year, Khan leased out a sprawling 23,042 sq ft commercial space in Santacruz to Landcraft Retail Pvt Ltd for a monthly rent of ₹90 lakh—one of the biggest rental transactions in Mumbai’s commercial property market. That deal, amounting to an annual rent of around ₹12 crore, came with a hefty security deposit of ₹5.4 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack.