SC clubs Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia pleas; issues notice to Assam, Maha

The Supreme Court on February 21 called on the state governments of Assam and Maharashtra to submit their responses concerning a plea by YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani

Chanchlani moved the Court seeking to quash or transfer to Mumbai an FIR registered in Guwahati in connection with a case of allegedly promoting obscenity during one of the episodes of 'India's Got Latent'. Guwahati High Court granted him interim bail while considering his anticipatory bail application and instructed him to appear before the investigating officer within ten days.

On February 10, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to share that the Guwahati Police had registered FIRs against five prominent content creators, including Ranveer Allahabadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija (all appeared on the controversial episode of India's Got Latent) for allegedly promoting obscenity on the show.

The Court has now issued notices to both states and connected the plea with a similar one filed by Allahbadia. The Court has also reportedly Chanchlani's plea with Allahbadia.