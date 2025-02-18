Supreme Court slams Ranveer Allahbadia; stays arrest but bars him from doing shows

The Supreme Court has stayed the arrest of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, in the FIRs registered against him in Maharashtra, Assam and Rajasthan for obscene and vulgar remarks made in one of the controversial episodes of the show 'India’s Got Latent'.

Allowing him interim protection, the Court directed Allahbadia to cooperate with the probe in all the cases, while restraining him from doing any other show for the time being.

According to the order, no further FIR shall be registered against the YouTuber on the basis of 'India's Got Latent' show.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh passed the order after BeerBiceps moved the Court to club various FIRs and sought interim protection.

Meanwhile, the Court noted that he shall be at liberty to approach local police of Maharashtra and Assam for protection of life and liberty in case of any threat impeding him to join probe, according to Bar and Bench.

It was also mentioned that he should not leave country without permission of the Supreme Court.

The Court also severely criticised Allahbadia for his remarks, noting such behaviour should be condemned.

The Court said, "The words you have chosen, parents will feel ashamed. Daughters and sisters will feel ashamed. The entire society will be ashamed. These are the levels of depravity you and your henchmen have gone to.