Self-declaration certificate for ads: Next hearing in the Supreme Court on July 9

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has concluded the meeting of media and ad industry bodies and stakeholders on June 11, following the Supreme Court order that all advertisers/advertising agencies must submit a ‘Self-Declaration Certificate’ (SDCs) before publishing or broadcasting any advertisement. Industry stakeholders raised their concerns about the viability of the SDC mechanism and impact on the advertising and media industries. According to sources close to the development, the meeting saw no resolutions.

Chaired by MIB Secretary Sanjay Jaju, the meeting saw the participation of representatives from the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation, Advertising Standards Council of India, Digital News Publishers of India (DNPA), Google and senior media executives.

As per sources close to the development, on July 9 the ministry will submit an affidavit on the actions taken so far on SDC in the top court. It will also have the opportunity to present reactions of stakeholders to the mandatory SDC directive and mechanism, and their representations.

The SC had issued a directive in its order on SDC on May 7, 2024. Following which, the MIB introduced a new feature on the Broadcast Seva Portal for TV and Radio Advertisements and on the Press Council of India’s portal for Print and Digital/Internet Advertisements. The certificate, signed by an authorised representative of the advertiser/advertising agency, needs to be submitted through these portals.

Earlier, Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General of Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), stated that given the vast number of creatives that now need certification, this is a challenge that advertisers, agencies and media owners will need to gear up for.

In the past, the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) in its letter to the Ministry has noted that given numerous advertisers and their scale in the country, uploading SDC for each ad is a herculean task, especially for a large number of print publications in all diverse languages and on digital platforms including ads by influencers. Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) has quoted the same as a formidable task and counter-productive and noted the challenges it may pose in programmatic advertising.