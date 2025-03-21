Shipments of ‘Made in India’ smartphones grew 6% YoY in 2024

‘Made in India’ smartphone shipments grew 6% year-on-year in 2024 driven by increasing exports from Apple and Samsung, according to Counterpoint’s ‘Make in India’ Service. Apple and Samsung alone accounted for around 94% of India’s smartphone exports.

Both the brands have significantly expanded their manufacturing in India to align with the country’s objective of reducing reliance on imports and strengthening its presence in the global supply chains. The Indian government’s PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme has encouraged global manufacturers to set up or expand their production facilities in the country. All this has resulted in increasing local manufacturing, the report highlighted.

Commenting on the market dynamics, Senior Research Analyst Prachir Singh said, “Major global smartphone manufacturers are increasingly diversifying production to ensure a more resilient supply chain and minimise the risks associated with over-reliance on a single country. India presents itself as a great manufacturing destination due to a huge local market, affordable labor costs and favorable schemes from the government focused on increasing local manufacturing.

Smartphone manufacturing in India is expected to grow in double digits in 2025, along with increasing local value addition.”

In 2024, Samsung continued to solidify its position as a dominant player in India’s electronics manufacturing, registering a growth of 7% YoY driven by increasing exports. The second spot was taken by vivo, which grew 14% YoY to capture a 14% shipment share due to the expansion in offline retail and strengthening of its distribution network. vivo also claimed the top position in India’s smartphone shipments in 2024, according to our shipment tracker.

Foxconn Hon Hai’s manufacturing volumes grew 19% YoY in 2024 backed by Apple. Foxconn has plans to establish a smartphone display module assembly to enhance local manufacturing capabilities. OPPO, however, slipped to the fourth position as a manufacturer, with its shipments declining 34% YoY due to the intense competition from other brands as well as increasing contribution of contract manufacturing for OPPO and realme. DBG’s shipments also saw a double-digit growth in 2024, thanks to expanding partnerships with Xiaomi and realme, shared Research Analyst Tanvi Sharma. Tata Electronics was the fastest growing manufacturer in 2024, registering 107% YoY growth, with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 as the major volume contributors. The company has expanded its iPhone assembly and has ventured into semiconductor fabrication with a new plant in Dholera, Gujarat. Tata Electronics is also building an OSAT plant in Assam. All these efforts along with acquisitions and diversification in partnerships have positioned the company as a key player in the global electronics supply chain.