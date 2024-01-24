Sony CEO NP Singh reveals bold plans after Zee merger fallout, promises new era of growth

Days after Sony terminated the merger deal with Zee, NP Singh, CEO of Sony Pictures Networks, expressed optimism about the days ahead, in an internal communication.

"As we close the chapter on our proposed merger with ZEEL, I want to take a moment to talk to you – not just as your CEO but as someone who has been on this journey with you. This change in our plans allows us to step into a new phase of our story, which I believe is full of promise,” he said in the mail seen by Storyboard18.

“Our journey towards the merger has been remarkable, showing us how resilient and dedicated we can be when working towards a common goal. As we transition from this phase, I am, along with the senior management team, committed to setting the company up for a long-term, strong future. We will actively explore new organic and inorganic possibilities to strengthen our market presence,” he added.

Singh mentioned that the company’s immediate focus will be back on unleashing their full potential and continuing to craft content that not only engages the audience but also boosts subscriber growth and revenues.