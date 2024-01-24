comScore

How it Works

Sony CEO NP Singh reveals bold plans after Zee merger fallout, promises new era of growth

In an internal communication to the company employees, NP Singh shared Sony’s strategic vision after the fallout and plans to lead the media and entertainment space.

By  Tasmayee Laha RoyJan 24, 2024 2:29 PM
Sony CEO NP Singh reveals bold plans after Zee merger fallout, promises new era of growth
NP Singh mentioned that the company’s immediate focus will be back on unleashing their full potential and continuing to craft content that not only engages the audience but also boosts subscriber growth and revenues.

Days after Sony terminated the merger deal with Zee, NP Singh, CEO of Sony Pictures Networks, expressed optimism about the days ahead, in an internal communication.

"As we close the chapter on our proposed merger with ZEEL, I want to take a moment to talk to you – not just as your CEO but as someone who has been on this journey with you. This change in our plans allows us to step into a new phase of our story, which I believe is full of promise,” he said in the mail seen by Storyboard18.

“Our journey towards the merger has been remarkable, showing us how resilient and dedicated we can be when working towards a common goal. As we transition from this phase, I am, along with the senior management team, committed to setting the company up for a long-term, strong future. We will actively explore new organic and inorganic possibilities to strengthen our market presence,” he added.

Singh mentioned that the company’s immediate focus will be back on unleashing their full potential and continuing to craft content that not only engages the audience but also boosts subscriber growth and revenues.

“We’ve always been at our best when innovating and pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve. The M&E world is constantly changing, and our journey is not just about adapting to change; it's about leading it,” he added.


Tags
First Published on Jan 24, 2024 2:29 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Two-thirds of viewers willingly watch ads if it means receiving free, high-quality content: Amagi report

Two-thirds of viewers willingly watch ads if it means receiving free, high-quality content: Amagi report

How it Works

How digital and influencer marketing is going to evolve in 2024

How digital and influencer marketing is going to evolve in 2024

How it Works

Blue Dart announces financial results; profits amount to Rs 82 crores

Blue Dart announces financial results; profits amount to Rs 82 crores

How it Works

Zee contests Sony's $90 million merger termination fee claim in Singapore Court

Zee contests Sony's $90 million merger termination fee claim in Singapore Court

How it Works

Zee approaches NCLT post Sony’s merger termination notice

Zee approaches NCLT post Sony’s merger termination notice

How it Works

Razorpay launches digital ad campaign to educate customers about safety measures for digital payments

Razorpay launches digital ad campaign to educate customers about safety measures for digital payments

How it Works

Frodoh announces partnership with Lenskart to target CTV homes in Ahmedabad

Frodoh announces partnership with Lenskart to target CTV homes in Ahmedabad