Warren Buffett announces retirement: 10 timeless quotes from the Oracle of Omaha

As Warren Buffett steps down after six decades at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway, Storyboard18 revisits his most powerful quotes that continue to guide investors.

By  Sakina KheriwalaMay 5, 2025 3:15 PM
The 94-year-old investing legend, who built one of the world's most successful conglomerates and amassed generations of loyal followers, now passes the baton after more than sixty years of market-defining leadership.

In an emotional and unexpected announcement that marked the close of a marathon Q&A session at Berkshire Hathaway's 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting in Omaha, Warren Buffett declared he would retire as CEO by the end of this year.

Buffett's departure signals the end of an era—but his wisdom will echo for decades. Known not just for his business acumen but also for his ability to simplify complex investing principles, Buffett has left behind a treasure trove of advice for investors, students, and investors alike.

Here are ten of Buffett's most iconic quotes that still ring true:

1. "Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful."

2. Price is what you pay; value is what you get."

3. "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

4. "Only buy something that you'd be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for ten years."

5. "You don't get paid for activity, you only get paid for being right."

6. "Big opportunities come infrequently. When it's raining gold, reach for a bucket, not a thimble."

7. "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die."

8. "Chains of habit are too light to be felt until they are too heavy to be broken."

9. "Honesty is a very expensive gift. Don't expect it from cheap people."

10. "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago."

As Warren Buffett exits the boardroom spotlight, his words remain a beacon for generations to come.


First Published on May 5, 2025 3:15 PM

