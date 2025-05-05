Amazon just rolled out a redesigned logo—and you probably missed it!

For the first time in more than two decades, Amazon has refreshed its iconic logo—along with the visual identity of over 50-sub brands spanning groceries, pharmacy, on-demand streaming, and more, according to media reports.

The redesign is part of a sweeping brand system refinement that aims to unify the tech giant's sprawling ecosystem under a consistent and contemporary visual language.

At the heart of this transformation is typography. Amazon has introduced two bespoke typefaces—Amazon Logo Sans and Ember Modern—crafted to give the brand flexibility across vastly different contexts, from playful entertainment offerings to trustworthy healthcare services.

While the signature smile arrow remains, it's now slightly "plumped" to deepen the expression, part of what Koto Studio, the creative agency behind the project, calls a "smile with substance."

Koto approached the master Amazon logo not just as a symbol, but as a type specimen—a foundational element that informed the new Amazon Logo Sans, now used across the family of services, including Amazon Basics, Amazon Kids, and Amazon Fresh.

Ember Modern, a refined version of the Kindle's original reading typeface, supports 366 languages and comes in seven weights, enhancing Amazon's ability to deliver global content with clarity and consistency.

The redesign doesn't stop at type. Amazon also updated its colour palette: the primary brand colour, Smile Orange, is now standardized; its signature blue is more saturated and screen-friendly; and each sub-brand has been assigned expressive, unique tones. For example, Amazon Fresh embraces fresh greens, while One Medical features a scrub-inspired turquoise green.