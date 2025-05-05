Bhavish Aggarwal mulls shifting Ola brand IP rights amid restructuring

Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal is mulling to transfer the intellectual property (IP) rights to the OLA brand from ANI Technologies as part of the ongoing restructuring.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, an Ola spokesperson said that the ride-hailing services company will execute the rejig thoughtfully and communicate at the right time.

"Our group structure is being proactively realigned to unlock greater value and operational agility as the broader markets and industries evolve," Moneycontrol quoted.

The transfer of IP will give Aggarwal more flexibility to use the OLA brand across his ventures while consolidating control under his family office.

The development comes hot on the heels of the transfer of Ola Maps from ANI to Krutrim AI which is reportedly valued at Rs 40 crore.

Notably, ANI Technologies licences the Ola brand to Ola Electric, and earn royalties from it. Post the transfer of the brand IP could deprive ANI shareholders of future earnings.

ANI's investors do not hold any stake in Ola Electric or in Krutrim, an AI company of OLA. It's the parent company of Ola Cabs. ANI Technologies has initiated preliminary discussions with investment banks for the launching of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the ride-hailing firm.

At present, Ola is facing multiple regulatory challenges. Recently, transport authorities raided several Ola Electric showrooms due to alleged compliance violations. Credit rating agency Icra has downgraded Ola Electric's ratings from A (Negative) to BBB+ due to the drop in sales in April.

The registrations of Ola EVs halved in April 2025 to 19,709 units, compared to over 34,000 units a year ago.