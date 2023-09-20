comScore

South movie goers visit cinema 32 times per year on average: GroupM report

8 out of 10 South Cinema audience visit a theatre at least once a month, which is twice the national average.

Rajinikanth's Jailer' ranks as the second-fastest Tamil film to amass an astonishing Rs 550 crore worldwide at the box office. (Image sourced from Moneycontrol)

GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, launched the South Cinema Audience Behaviour Report. This report sheds light on the movie-going habits of the South Cinema audience and provides valuable insights to advertisers and marketers.

According to the report, ‘watching a movie at a theatre’ has the highest monthly average frequency of all outdoor leisure activities among South cinema audience - with an average of 1.8 visits per month, translating to 22 visits annually. The report also reveals that 8 out of 10 South Cinema audience visit a theatre at least once a month, which is twice the national average.

Commenting on the report, Ajay Mehta, MD - Cinema and OOH, GroupM India said, "Our report is a game-changing tool for marketers and advertisers looking to engage with South Cinema audience. By shedding light on the unique preferences and behaviours of this audience, we can now tailor our campaigns to resonate with them on a deeper level. A noteworthy example is the exceptional success of 'Jailer,' starring Rajinikanth, which has become the top-grossing Tamil film in India. Impressively, 'Jailer' ranks as the second-fastest Tamil film to amass an astonishing Rs 550 crore worldwide at the box office. The fact that a heavy cross-section of South Cinema audience is watching 32 movies in a year highlights the immense potential of this market. With the South Cinema Audience Behaviour Report, we are equipped with the insights needed to tap into this potential and drive real business results."

The report further highlights that 'heavy' South moviegoers visit the cinema on an average of 32 times annually, which is 20 visits more than the national average. Further, the heavy cross-section of South Cinema audience from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and, Kerala watches 36 movies in a year.

The report also throws a light on language preferences among the South Cinema audience. In Karnataka, Telugu is the second most preferred language among those preferring Kannada, while in Kerala, Tamil is the second most preferred language for those preferring Malayalam. The report also suggests that horror/thriller is the top genre for visiting a cinema in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and, Kerala.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana cine-goers prefer to watch a movie on the first day with a preference of 66 percent for any show on the first day. Apparently, all South cinema audience consider nearby theatres.


First Published on Sep 20, 2023 1:48 PM

