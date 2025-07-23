Techies seek govt intervention as TCS delays onboarding for 600 lateral hires

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is under pressure from technology workers and an employee body regarding delayed onboarding for about 600 lateral hires. This follows employee complaints against TCS's new bench policy, which allows 35 annual days without project deployment.
The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), an employee welfare group, wrote to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on July 22. NITES stated that individuals with job offers from TCS are in a difficult spot. These individuals had left their previous jobs and made financial plans based on promised start dates.
The affected workers, with two to eighteen years of experience, are from cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi. According to NITES, they reported for work on their scheduled start dates but were told of an indefinite delay. TCS has not provided further communication, new timelines, or assurances.
This delay has left these workers jobless and financially vulnerable. They are struggling to pay EMIs, rent, and household bills. "The uncertainty causes distress," said Harpreet Singh Saluja, president of NITES and an advocate at the Bombay High Court. He added, "We receive calls and emails from workers who feel abandoned."
TCS confirmed it will onboard all offer holders. "TCS is committed to honor all offers. Everyone with an offer will be onboarded," a TCS spokesperson told ET. The company cited business demand for adjusting start dates and said it remains in contact with affected candidates.
NITES's letter asks the labour ministry to direct TCS to provide a time-bound commitment for onboarding. NITES also seeks compensation for the delay, access to TCS's Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for mental health, and consideration of other roles within the company for those affected.