The Outpost: Why Indian advertising leaders seem to struggle for global recognition

India is one of the fastest-growing markets in the global advertising world, yet it might still be perceived as an outpost by the multinational holding companies dominating the industry. Indian advertising leaders, despite their work and talent, may find themselves navigating a labyrinth of implicit biases, cultural dissonance, and a global creative hierarchy that often sidelines them.

It seems Indian advertising professionals are often operating on the margins of a system designed elsewhere, where the power centers — New York, London, and Paris — dictate the creative playbook.

Neha Singh, VP & Group Business Head at Enormous shares her views, “India’s creative landscape has long proven its mettle with groundbreaking campaigns and innovative thinking. Yet, it’s disheartening to see our leaders and talents still viewed as peripheral by global holding companies. Indian leaders have been pivotal in shaping both local and international narratives, but their recognition on global forums remains disproportionate. This needs to change. A truly global perspective demands embracing diverse voices, especially from markets like India that are driving industry growth.”

The narrative, however, isn’t uniformly bleak. Prominent Indian-origin executives such as Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella have taken the helm of global tech giants, in global FMCG leadership, too, there are several Indian-origin executives at the helm, proving that Indian talent can thrive in leadership positions. In the advertising world, names like Piyush Pandey and Prasoon Joshi resonate on international platforms.

"Is there discrimination? Yes. It is not easy to succeed as a brown skin. But failure cannot be only attributed to be being Indian. Ajay Banga is a great example - I have known him for 38 years across Nestle, KFC and Citibank. When you have the calibre and the acumen, colour finally doesn't count," says Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director at Rediffusion.

Goyal also highlights the contributions of Indian-origin leader Leena Nair at Unilever but notes that Indian executives have faced challenges as well, citing Vikram Sakhuja, who returned from his global assignment within a year.

"So I can't pass it off as being Indian. Many factors come into play at those rarefied levels," he states.

Yet, as Prathap Suthan, CCO, Bang In The Middle, points out, “While representation has improved, the respect Indian leaders receive on the global stage still varies. Yes, leaders like Piyush Pandey have had a voice internationally, but representation doesn’t necessarily translate to parity.”

Indian leaders often face challenges that stem from systemic inequities rather than outright hostility. Ashish Bhasin, who has led Indian and Southeast Asian markets and even served on global executive boards, has a nuanced view. “In my experience, Indian managers are highly regarded. However, it might vary from group to group. On the whole, Indian talent is hugely respected and sought after. Many Indians hold senior positions in major agency networks globally, which reflects this recognition,” he notes.

Even so, the perception of being an outpost lingers. A senior industry veteran, speaking anonymously, explains, “Creative agencies are struggling across the board. Margins are thin, and global holding companies are increasingly driven by a banking mindset — focused on buying, selling, and meeting shareholder demands. In this transactional model, the intrinsic cultural nuances of markets like India often get sidelined.”

The origins of advertising agencies were steeped in creativity and idealism, as the industry veteran reflects, “Visionaries like Ogilvy, the Saatchi brothers, and Leo Burnett founded agencies out of dreams — dreams of changing the world through ideas. Over time, these agencies were absorbed into larger holding companies, and the focus shifted from transformative ideas to business metrics. It’s no longer about the creative soul; it’s about delivering to shareholders.”

This shift has exacerbated the challenges faced by markets like India, where cultural specificity is vital. Advertising in India isn’t just about selling products; it’s about storytelling that resonates with a diverse, multilingual audience. But the "one-size-fits-all" approach often adopted by global holding companies undermines this richness.

“India is a massive and growing market that no brand can afford to ignore,” says Suthan. “Understanding the psyche of the Indian consumer and the country’s diverse culture is essential for success. This makes it crucial to have Indians in leadership roles across agencies and markets.”

The heart of the issue lies in the disparity between recognition and influence.

Indian talent has undeniably made its mark, but the systemic frameworks of global agencies often fail to accommodate the unique strengths of Indian leaders.

As the industry veteran notes, “Discrimination exists, and succeeding as a brown-skinned professional in a global context comes with its challenges. It’s not just about merit; it’s about navigating perceptions.”

For global advertising to thrive in the 21st century, it must do more than acknowledge Indian talent — it must actively integrate it into decision-making processes. The industry cannot afford to treat India as an afterthought. With its robust and strong economy, digital prowess, consumer base and unparalleled cultural diversity, India isn’t just a growth market; it’s a creative powerhouse waiting to be fully unleashed.