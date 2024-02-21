The reports and rumours pertaining to accounting issues in the Company are incorrect and false: ZEE

Zee has denied all claims made by media reports suggesting Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)’s discovery of a significant discrepancy of over $240 million in the accounts of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (Zee).

"The reports and rumours pertaining to accounting issues in the Company are incorrect and false. Pursuant to the SAT(Securities Appellate Tribunal) order, which granted relief to the current Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), the Company has been in the process of providing all the comments, information or explanation requested by SEBI, and has extended complete co-operation on all aspects, said the company spokesperson.