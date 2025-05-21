Travel industry pushes 'Chalo Kashmir' campaign to revive tourism in J&K

In response to the terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, India's travel industry has initiated a significant campaign to rejuvenate tourism in the region, as per media reports.

Spearheaded by the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), the "Let's Visit J&K" or “Chalo Kashmir” initiative seeks to restore traveller confidence and support the local economy severely impacted by the incident.

According to reports, the campaign has already garnered support from TAAI’s extensive network of over 2,400 member companies across India. Its primary objective is to communicate a message of resilience, unity, and optimism, showcasing tourism as a powerful tool against terrorism aimed at disrupting economic stability.

The initiative has also found significant backing in Kolkata, where about 100 travel agencies, collectively managing around four lakh domestic tourists annually—including approximately 40,000 visitors to Jammu and Kashmir—have enthusiastically joined the campaign. These agencies see promoting tourism as a critical means to counteract the intended economic disruption caused by the incident, the report added.

Further reinforcing these efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on May 20 to evaluate the tourism sector's progress and explore measures to boost tourism while prioritising visitor safety. The government’s backing is expected to amplify the reach and impact of the initiative.

To incentivize travel, the travel industry, as per a media report, is rolling out special promotional packages and collaborating with airlines to offer discounted airfares. These measures are intended to revive tourist inflow and support local livelihoods heavily reliant on tourism.

Official data cited in the Economic Survey 2024–25 underscores the region's growing appeal, highlighting that Jammu and Kashmir recorded a historic 2.36 crore visitors in 2024. This figure includes approximately 65,452 foreign tourists, 5.12 lakh Amarnath pilgrims, and 94.56 lakh visitors to Mata Vaishno Devi. Additionally, as per media reports, Kashmir welcomed an average of 9,500 tourists daily in 2024, marking a remarkable fivefold increase from 2021.