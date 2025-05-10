            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • border-residents-in-india-stockpile-on-food-items-amid-indo-pak-tensions-65267

Border residents in India stockpile on food items amid Indo-Pak tensions

Indian citizens rush to stockpile food and essentials as officials urge calm and assure there’s no shortage of supplies.

By  Storyboard18May 10, 2025 9:48 AM
Border residents in India stockpile on food items amid Indo-Pak tensions
In both nations, residents near the border zones have begun sending urgent supply requests to relatives living further inland, fearing worsening conditions and supply chain disruptions. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, panic gripped residents living in border regions, prompting large-scale evacuations and a rush to stockpile essentials ranging from food and medicine to fuel and cooking gas, according to a Reuters report.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Uri district, part of Indian-administered Kashmir, several homes were damaged overnight, forcing families to flee to safer zones.

Panic was visible at local markets. Long queues formed outside grocery stores and pharmacies as people hurried to stock up on essential supplies—grains, cooking oil, gas cylinders, and medicines.

In both nations, residents near the border zones have begun sending urgent supply requests to relatives living further inland, fearing worsening conditions and supply chain disruptions, the report added.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution issued a public statement urging calm, assuring citizens of ample food stockpiles. "We currently have stocks many times higher than the normal requirement—whether it is rice, wheat, or pulses... There is absolutely no shortage," a minister stated in the report.

But reassurance wasn't enough for many. "We do not know if the markets will open tomorrow or not. I have children and grandchildren at home, so I have to stock up," said an Amritsar resident in the report.


Tags
First Published on May 10, 2025 9:41 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: An excerpt on 'Win The Battle of Your Mind, Scroll Less Read More'

Bookstrapping: An excerpt on 'Win The Battle of Your Mind, Scroll Less Read More'

Brand Makers

Wipro appoints Sandeep Dhar as Global Head of its GCC Practice

Wipro appoints Sandeep Dhar as Global Head of its GCC Practice

Brand Makers

Eveready appoints Anirban Banerjee as CEO

Eveready appoints Anirban Banerjee as CEO

Brand Makers

Delhi HC closes suit against Baba Ramdev for controversial remarks

Delhi HC closes suit against Baba Ramdev for controversial remarks

Brand Makers

Britannia Industries posts 4% rise in profit to Rs 559.13 crore in Q4FY25

Britannia Industries posts 4% rise in profit to Rs 559.13 crore in Q4FY25

Brand Makers

Flipkart VP Ashish Vijayvergiya to launch new venture within company, following path of super.money, PhonePe

Flipkart VP Ashish Vijayvergiya to launch new venture within company, following path of super.money, PhonePe

Brand Makers

Global Ads Spotlight: When AI met Animal Welfare in a Pedigree campaign to boost pet adoptions

Global Ads Spotlight: When AI met Animal Welfare in a Pedigree campaign to boost pet adoptions