TV ad volumes in news genre shows growth, Reckitt Benckiser dominates July-Sep quarter

Television ad volumes in the news genre showed growth during the second and third quarters of the calendar year, rising by 7 percent and 1 percent, respectively, compared to the preceding quarter (January-March).

As per TAM numbers, the services sector emerged as the leader, capturing 15 percent share of news genre ad volumes. Other leading sectors included food & beverages, personal healthcare, personal care/personal hygiene, and auto. Together, the top 10 sectors accounted for an impressive 80 percent share of ad volumes in July-September 2023.

For the July-September 2023 quarter, cars took the lead when it came to categories, followed by retail outlets (jewellers), spices, toilet soaps, and ecom-media/entertainment/social media.

Reckitt Benckiser (India) dominated as the leading advertiser throughout Q1, Q2, and Q3 of the calendar year of 2023. The total number of advertisers in the first three months was 3,174, with Life Insurance Corporation Of India, Hindustan Unilever, Patanjali Ayurved, and GCMMF (Gujarat Coop Milk Mkt Fed) leading the list.

During April-June, the total advertiser count was 2,981, and the top five included Reckitt Benckiser (India), Hindustan Unilever, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, GCMMF (Gujarat Coop Milk Mkt Fed), and Godrej Consumer Products.

The July-September quarter saw 3,071 advertisers, with Reckitt Benckiser (India) leading the way, followed by Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer Products, Patanjali Ayurved, and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart.

Noteworthy highlights for July-September 2023 include over 4.5K brands featuring in television advertising for the news genre. New entrants in the top 10 brand list during this period were Dettol Toilet Soaps, Policybazaar.Com, and LIC-Corporate, with Lalithaa Jewellery retaining its top position. Out of the top 10 brands, three belonged to Reckitt Benckiser (India) in July-September 2023.