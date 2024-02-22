comScore            

How it Works

US Supreme Court declines VirnetX's $502.8 million jury verdict against Apple

There was a 14 year long court battle between Apple and VirnetX over the latter’s internet-security patents.

By  Storyboard18Feb 22, 2024 8:51 AM
US Supreme Court declines VirnetX's $502.8 million jury verdict against Apple
Apple had waited to file its petitions, based on which the board had rejected the tech giant’s requests to invalidate the patents under the IPR (Inter Partes Review) process. IPR is often used by tech companies who have been slapped or have been targeted by patent lawsuits to contest the patents they have been accused of infringing, stated a report. (Image source: Unsplash)

On February 20, the US Supreme Court declined to hear patent-licensing company VirnetX’s bid to revive a jury verdict worth $ 502.8 million, which it had won against Apple. This was with regards to its dispute over internet-security patents.

The patent-licensing company had challenged the US Patent and Trademark’s Office’s decision to invalidate its patents.

There was a 14 year long court battle between Apple and VirnetX over the latter’s internet-security patents which included several trials and appeals, stated a media report.

In 2020, VirnetX was to get $502.8 million after a separate jury had determined that Apple’s iPhones and iPads infringed patents that were associated with virtual private networks.

Apple had waited to file its petitions, based on which the board had rejected the tech giant’s requests to invalidate the patents under the IPR (Inter Partes Review) process. IPR is often used by tech companies who have been slapped or have been targeted by patent lawsuits to contest the patents they have been accused of infringing, stated a report.

VirnetX had previously won $440 million from Apple, based on a 2016 verdict. It was based on Apple using its security technology in features like FaceTime video calls.


Tags
First Published on Feb 22, 2024 8:51 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Digital custom charges: Streaming a movie abroad may come with taxes

Digital custom charges: Streaming a movie abroad may come with taxes

How it Works

Perplexity AI records more than a million users in India

Perplexity AI records more than a million users in India

How it Works

Trends in sports fan engagement in India

Trends in sports fan engagement in India

How it Works

India to be the third largest economy by 2027 with $5 tn GDP: Jefferies

India to be the third largest economy by 2027 with $5 tn GDP: Jefferies

How it Works

Rural demand fails to rise for FMCG sector despite falling commodity prices and strong GDP

Rural demand fails to rise for FMCG sector despite falling commodity prices and strong GDP

How it Works

Indonesia govt issues regulations requiring Meta and Alphabet to pay news media for content

Indonesia govt issues regulations requiring Meta and Alphabet to pay news media for content

How it Works

FuboTV files antitrust lawsuit against Warner Bros, Fox and Walt Disney

FuboTV files antitrust lawsuit against Warner Bros, Fox and Walt Disney
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!