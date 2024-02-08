WhatsApp to introduce a new feature that allows users to pin frequently visited channels

n 2023, instant messaging platform WhatsApp had introduced Channels as a means to broadcast information and media. As time passed, tech giant Meta (formerly known as Facebook) came up with a set of new abilities to make the medium well-rounded.

The messaging platform is introducing another update which would allow users to pin channels. This feature would give users the ability to pin the frequently visited channels to the top of the list.

This leads to simplification of access to specific channels, thus eliminating the requirement to scroll through the entire list. They can also be organised on the basis of priority. The feature is currently under development and will be made accessible to all in the app’s future version.