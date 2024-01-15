comScore

Quantum Brief

WhatsApp's lesser-known features - what are they and how do they work?

In recent times, WhatsApp has rolled out a bunch of new features for both Android and IOS. Let's explore the lesser-known ones.

By  Storyboard18Jan 15, 2024 9:07 AM
WhatsApp's lesser-known features - what are they and how do they work?
WhatsApp has introduced the Chat Lock feature, now available for all users. This feature allows users to secure specific chats with a lock, preventing others from accessing them, making it useful when lending the device to someone temporarily. (Representative Image: Dima Solomin via Unsplash) (Representative Image: Dima Solomin via Unsplash)

View once voice messages

In 2021, WhatsApp introduced View Once for photos and videos to enhance message privacy. Now, the update allows users to send voice messages that disappear after being listened to. This feature is ideal for sharing sensitive information, such as credit card details or surprise plans. Like View Once photos and videos, View Once voice messages are marked with a "one-time" icon and can only be played once.

Chat locks

WhatsApp has introduced the Chat Lock feature, now available for all users. This feature allows users to secure specific chats with a lock, preventing others from accessing them, making it useful when lending the device to someone temporarily.

Multiple accounts

WhatsApp with its new feature allows Android users to have two accounts logged in simultaneously, eliminating the need for constant logging in and out. This feature is particularly useful for managing work and personal accounts without the hassle of multiple devices. To set up a second account, users require a second phone number and SIM card or an e-SIM.

Creating your stickers

This new feature enables users to create, edit, and share personalized stickers directly within the app. This development aims to add a fun element to conversations and enhance group interactions. Users can easily transform their photos into stickers or customize existing ones without leaving the app, all while benefiting from WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption The feature is currently available on WhatsApp Web and will be rolling out on iOS 17+ in the coming days, with users on older iOS versions able to edit existing stickers but not create new ones.

Instant video messaging

WhatsApp has expanded its communication features by introducing instant video messages, building on the success of voice messages. Users can now record and share brief personal videos directly within the chat. These real-time video messages, lasting up to 60 seconds, provide a dynamic way to respond to conversations, allowing users to express emotions through video content, crafting a video message is easy—just switch to video mode, hold to record, just like you record an audio message.

AI and WhatsApp

Last year Meta in its annual Connect conference announced new AI products and features coming to WhatsApp, the company is exploring the potential of Generative AI to enhance creativity, productivity, and entertainment through messaging the initial services of AI could include AI stickers AI chats and photorealistic image generation.


Tags
First Published on Jan 15, 2024 9:07 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

DNPA Awards 2024: Meet the high-powered Grand Jury

DNPA Awards 2024: Meet the high-powered Grand Jury

Quantum Brief

Zomato releases a series of festive ad films for Pongal, Lohri, Sankranti

Zomato releases a series of festive ad films for Pongal, Lohri, Sankranti

Quantum Brief

Publicis kicks off 2024 with the One-to-One Wishes, powered by AI

Publicis kicks off 2024 with the One-to-One Wishes, powered by AI

Quantum Brief

Former Australian advertising exec to become Queen of Denmark

Former Australian advertising exec to become Queen of Denmark

Quantum Brief

Krafton's BGMI rolls out a campaign integrating gaming into Indian culture

Krafton's BGMI rolls out a campaign integrating gaming into Indian culture

Quantum Brief

Shantanu Deshpande calls out the absurdity of a “dude” selling “zero marketing costs” workshops

Shantanu Deshpande calls out the absurdity of a “dude” selling “zero marketing costs” workshops

Quantum Brief

Microsoft overtakes Apple; becomes world's most valuable company

Microsoft overtakes Apple; becomes world's most valuable company