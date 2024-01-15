WhatsApp's lesser-known features - what are they and how do they work?

View once voice messages

In 2021, WhatsApp introduced View Once for photos and videos to enhance message privacy. Now, the update allows users to send voice messages that disappear after being listened to. This feature is ideal for sharing sensitive information, such as credit card details or surprise plans. Like View Once photos and videos, View Once voice messages are marked with a "one-time" icon and can only be played once.

Chat locks

WhatsApp has introduced the Chat Lock feature, now available for all users. This feature allows users to secure specific chats with a lock, preventing others from accessing them, making it useful when lending the device to someone temporarily.

Multiple accounts

WhatsApp with its new feature allows Android users to have two accounts logged in simultaneously, eliminating the need for constant logging in and out. This feature is particularly useful for managing work and personal accounts without the hassle of multiple devices. To set up a second account, users require a second phone number and SIM card or an e-SIM.

Creating your stickers

This new feature enables users to create, edit, and share personalized stickers directly within the app. This development aims to add a fun element to conversations and enhance group interactions. Users can easily transform their photos into stickers or customize existing ones without leaving the app, all while benefiting from WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption The feature is currently available on WhatsApp Web and will be rolling out on iOS 17+ in the coming days, with users on older iOS versions able to edit existing stickers but not create new ones.

Instant video messaging

WhatsApp has expanded its communication features by introducing instant video messages, building on the success of voice messages. Users can now record and share brief personal videos directly within the chat. These real-time video messages, lasting up to 60 seconds, provide a dynamic way to respond to conversations, allowing users to express emotions through video content, crafting a video message is easy—just switch to video mode, hold to record, just like you record an audio message.

AI and WhatsApp