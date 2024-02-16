Why Anand Mahindra is the Mahindra Group's best publicity machine

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, it seems, gives out cars like they are candy. From the iconic Scorpio, the popular XUV 700 to the rugged Thar, Mahindra's utility vehicles are offered to people who Mahindra thinks are worthy in some way. These individuals are typically just ordinary people who have done the extraordinary - from a devoted father of a young cricketer to an Olympic gold medalist.

Mahindra is known to support inspirational Indians every now and then. He is the unexpected PR machine that works brilliantly in M&M’s favour. With millions of followers to his name on social media, thousands of likes, comments and re-shares, he is all the influencer marketing Mahindra and Mahindra needs. A single tweet of his is enough to make an impression on millions of people all across India.

Mahindra recently offered a Mahindra Thar to Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan’s father Naushad Khan, should he choose to accept it. Sarfaraz recently played his debut match for India in the third test against England. He even scored his first 50, a cherry on top.

“Himmat nahin chodna, bas!”



Hard work. Courage. Patience.



What better qualities than those for a father to inspire in a child?



For being an inspirational parent, it would be my privilege & honour if Naushad Khan would accept the gift of a Thar. pic.twitter.com/fnWkoJD6Dp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 16, 2024

Naushad Khan is an employee with the western railways. He used to sell toffees, cucumbers and track pants on the train to make ends meet. Naushad supported and stood by his son through all hardships, to finally be able to see his son play for India at the global stage.

The list of Mahindra's generous actions online is long.

In the past, Mahindra gifted the Mahindra XUV 700 to Indian javelin stars Neeraj Chopra andSumit Antil after the 2020 Olympics.

Thank you @anandmahindra ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/doNwgOPogp — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 30, 2021

We are so proud of you @sumit_javelin Thank you for giving us the privilege of sharing our very own ‘Javelin’ with you! May the Force be with you …always. https://t.co/8iDwX6wa41 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 30, 2021

In 2021, he gifted the Mahindra Thar to Indian cricketers Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natrajan, Navdeep Saini and Shubham Gill for their performance in the Border-Gavaskar trophy held in Australia.

I don’t think I have EVER before felt my heart weep for our opponents….It’s as if we have unleashed a supernatural force upon them… @mdsirajofficial you are a Marvel Avenger… https://t.co/DqlWbnXbxq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 17, 2023

Dutee Chand, a national sprint champion who qualified for the Rio Olympics in 2016 had expressed her desire to buy a Mahindra XUV 500 one day. Chand unfortunately couldn’t secure a medal at the games. However, Mahindra still gifted her the car.

In 2023, Mahindra gifted Indian chess grandmaster Praggnanandhaa’s parents an electric car - the XUV 400 EV. Praggnanandhaa, the young prodigy, secured a win against reigning world chess champion Magnus Carlsen.

Appreciate your sentiment, Krishlay, & many, like you, have been urging me to gift a Thar to @rpragchess

But I have another idea …

I would like to encourage parents to introduce their children to Chess & support them as they pursue this cerebral game (despite the surge in… https://t.co/oYeDeRNhyh pic.twitter.com/IlFIcqJIjm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 28, 2023

Sheetal Devi, a 16-year-old armless archer won two Gold medals for India at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou in 2023. Mahindra took to X to share that he would never complain about trivial problems in his life again. He asked Devi to choose any car from the Mahindra lineup that he would gift her, completely customised to suit her requirements.

I will never,EVER again complain about petty problems in my life. #SheetalDevi you are a teacher to us all. Please pick any car from our range & we will award it to you & customise it for your use. pic.twitter.com/JU6DOR5iqs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 28, 2023