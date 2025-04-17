            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • wipro-adds-10000-freshers-in-fy25-remains-cautious-on-wage-hikes-amid-global-uncertainity-62561

Wipro adds 10,000 freshers in FY25, remains cautious on wage hikes amid global uncertainity

Wipro has more headroom to improve employee utilization rates amid the low environmental growth, CHRO Saurabh Govil said

By  Storyboard18Apr 17, 2025 12:41 PM
Wipro adds 10,000 freshers in FY25, remains cautious on wage hikes amid global uncertainity
Wipro's attrition rate dropped to 15% for the last twelve-month (LTM) basis compared to 15.3% in Q3 FY25

IT Service firm Wipro added 10,000 freshers in the fiscal year 2024-25 and has set a similar target for the fiscal year 2026. Overall, Wipro added 614 employees in the fourth quarter of FY25, taking up the company's headcount to 232,346 compared to 232,614 in FY24.

During the earning call, Wipro's Chief of Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Saurabh Govil said, "We ended the fiscal FY25 with approximately 10,000 freshers hired. And we look to continue to see that, but we'll also keep a very close look at what's happening in the environment".

He said that Wipro has more headroom to improve employee utilization rates amid the low environmental growth.

However, Govil added that the company is clear that it will not onboard people if it cannot deploy them.

"We have burnt our fingers three years back. So we are very, very conscious that we do the right way,” he said.

Wipro's attrition rate dipped in the fourth quarter on a sequential basis. The IT services company's attrition rate dropped to 15% for the last twelve-month (LTM) basis compared to 15.3% in Q3 FY25.

On the wage hikes, Govil said such a decision would be made closer to the date.

"We were the ones who did wage hikes ahead of time in September. We had done the previous time in December. We are still very far from that time, and in this uncertain environment we will decide closer to the date,” he added.

Separately, Wipro's marketing and brand-building expenses increased by 55.5% year-on-year on a standalone basis in Q4 FY 2025.

It reported a net profit of Rs 3,569.6 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, up 26% YoY. However, the revenue from operations rose over 1% YoY to Rs 22,504.2 crore in the same quarter.

The revenue of the Bengaluru-based firm for the Quarter 4 was $2.6 billion- a 1.2% decline on a year-on-year basis. For the full year, the company's revenues stood at $10.51 billion--a degrowth of 2.3% year-on-year.

Wipro said it has seen strong momentum in large deals, closing 17 large deals with a total value of $1.8 billion across markets and sectors in Q4 FY25. For the full year, the software company closed 63 large deals for a total value of $5.4 billion, with a year-on-year growth of 17.5%.


Tags
First Published on Apr 17, 2025 12:40 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

ED finds no evidence against EaseMyTrip in Mahadev Betting App probe

ED finds no evidence against EaseMyTrip in Mahadev Betting App probe

Brand Makers

Ahead of IPO, Flipkart discontinues work-from-home policy, mandates 5-day office attendance

Ahead of IPO, Flipkart discontinues work-from-home policy, mandates 5-day office attendance

How it Works

Discretionary spends dip as rural India tightens purse strings: GroupM-Kantar Rural Barometer 2025

Discretionary spends dip as rural India tightens purse strings: GroupM-Kantar Rural Barometer 2025

How it Works

Early-stage bets rise even as D2C funding falls 18% in 2024: Tracxn Report

Early-stage bets rise even as D2C funding falls 18% in 2024: Tracxn Report

How it Works

NCLAT allows Google to redact confidential data from play store billing judgment

NCLAT allows Google to redact confidential data from play store billing judgment

How it Works

Anti-trust watchdog fines UFO Moviez, Qube Cinema Rs 2.69 cr for anti-competitive practices

Anti-trust watchdog fines UFO Moviez, Qube Cinema Rs 2.69 cr for anti-competitive practices

How it Works

WhatsApp accountable in India: Consumer court can hear complaints, rules state commission

WhatsApp accountable in India: Consumer court can hear complaints, rules state commission