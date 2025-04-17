Wipro adds 10,000 freshers in FY25, remains cautious on wage hikes amid global uncertainity

IT Service firm Wipro added 10,000 freshers in the fiscal year 2024-25 and has set a similar target for the fiscal year 2026. Overall, Wipro added 614 employees in the fourth quarter of FY25, taking up the company's headcount to 232,346 compared to 232,614 in FY24.

During the earning call, Wipro's Chief of Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Saurabh Govil said, "We ended the fiscal FY25 with approximately 10,000 freshers hired. And we look to continue to see that, but we'll also keep a very close look at what's happening in the environment".

He said that Wipro has more headroom to improve employee utilization rates amid the low environmental growth.

However, Govil added that the company is clear that it will not onboard people if it cannot deploy them.

"We have burnt our fingers three years back. So we are very, very conscious that we do the right way,” he said.

Wipro's attrition rate dipped in the fourth quarter on a sequential basis. The IT services company's attrition rate dropped to 15% for the last twelve-month (LTM) basis compared to 15.3% in Q3 FY25.

On the wage hikes, Govil said such a decision would be made closer to the date.

"We were the ones who did wage hikes ahead of time in September. We had done the previous time in December. We are still very far from that time, and in this uncertain environment we will decide closer to the date,” he added.

Separately, Wipro's marketing and brand-building expenses increased by 55.5% year-on-year on a standalone basis in Q4 FY 2025.

It reported a net profit of Rs 3,569.6 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, up 26% YoY. However, the revenue from operations rose over 1% YoY to Rs 22,504.2 crore in the same quarter.

The revenue of the Bengaluru-based firm for the Quarter 4 was $2.6 billion- a 1.2% decline on a year-on-year basis. For the full year, the company's revenues stood at $10.51 billion--a degrowth of 2.3% year-on-year.