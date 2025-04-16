Wipro Q4 FY25: Marketing, brand-building expenses up 55.5% to Rs 83.2 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
IT service company Wipro announced its Quarter 4 result for the fiscal year 2025 on Wednesday. The company's marketing and brand-building expenses increased by 55.5% year-on-year on a standalone basis in Q4 FY 2025.
According to the stock exchange filing of Wipro, the marketing expenses in the January to March quarter of FY 25 increased to Rs 83.2 crore compared to Rs 53.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The consolidated marketing expenses increased by 37.4% to Rs 91.7 crore in Q4 FY25.
Wipro's voluntary attrition rate reduced to 15% on a last-twelve-month (LTM) basis in Q4 compared to 15.3% in Q3 FY2025.
At present the company's headcount stands at 2,33,346 employees.
Wipro reported a net profit of Rs 3,569.6 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, up 26% YoY. However, the revenue from operations rose over 1% YoY to Rs 22,504.2 crore in the same quarter.
According to Sirina Pallia, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro, the company closed the Q4 FY25 with two mega deal wins, "an increase in large deal bookings, and growth in our top accounts".
Pallia said that Wipro will continue to invest in its global talent and in strengthening consulting and AI capabilities.
Overall, IT services segment revenue was at $10,511.5 million, a decrease of 2.7% YoY in fiscal year 2025.
Wipro's Chief Financial Officer Aparna Iyer said that the company's net income grew 6.4% sequentially in Q4 and 18.9% for the full financial year.
"Cash flow continued to be robust in Q4 resulting in net operating cash flow generation of almost $ 2 billion for FY’25, which is 128.2% of our net income,' Iyer added.