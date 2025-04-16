            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • wipro-q4-fy25-marketing-brand-building-expenses-up-55-5-to-rs-83-2-crore-62488

Wipro Q4 FY25: Marketing, brand-building expenses up 55.5% to Rs 83.2 crore

However, Wipro's consolidated marketing expenses increased by 37.4% to Rs 91.7 crore in Q4 FY25

By  Storyboard18Apr 16, 2025 5:11 PM
Wipro Q4 FY25: Marketing, brand-building expenses up 55.5% to Rs 83.2 crore
Wipro increases branding expenses by 55.5% in Q4 FY 25

IT service company Wipro announced its Quarter 4 result for the fiscal year 2025 on Wednesday. The company's marketing and brand-building expenses increased by 55.5% year-on-year on a standalone basis in Q4 FY 2025.

According to the stock exchange filing of Wipro, the marketing expenses in the January to March quarter of FY 25 increased to Rs 83.2 crore compared to Rs 53.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The consolidated marketing expenses increased by 37.4% to Rs 91.7 crore in Q4 FY25.

Wipro's voluntary attrition rate reduced to 15% on a last-twelve-month (LTM) basis in Q4 compared to 15.3% in Q3 FY2025.

At present the company's headcount stands at 2,33,346 employees.

Wipro reported a net profit of Rs 3,569.6 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, up 26% YoY. However, the revenue from operations rose over 1% YoY to Rs 22,504.2 crore in the same quarter.

According to Sirina Pallia, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro, the company closed the Q4 FY25 with two mega deal wins, "an increase in large deal bookings, and growth in our top accounts".

Pallia said that Wipro will continue to invest in its global talent and in strengthening consulting and AI capabilities.

Overall, IT services segment revenue was at $10,511.5 million, a decrease of 2.7% YoY in fiscal year 2025.

Wipro's Chief Financial Officer Aparna Iyer said that the company's net income grew 6.4% sequentially in Q4 and 18.9% for the full financial year.

"Cash flow continued to be robust in Q4 resulting in net operating cash flow generation of almost $ 2 billion for FY’25, which is 128.2% of our net income,' Iyer added.


Tags
First Published on Apr 16, 2025 5:11 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

CTV's grip tightens on ad spends; brands see a 'lean-in opportunity'

CTV's grip tightens on ad spends; brands see a 'lean-in opportunity'

Brand Marketing

BluSmart hits the brakes! EV cab startup suspends services amid SEBI probe

BluSmart hits the brakes! EV cab startup suspends services amid SEBI probe

Brand Marketing

Zepto drops ‘Kiranakart’ tag ahead of IPO; renames to Zepto Private Limited

Zepto drops ‘Kiranakart’ tag ahead of IPO; renames to Zepto Private Limited

Brand Marketing

FCB Group India rebrands to FCB India, unveils a unified agency identity

FCB Group India rebrands to FCB India, unveils a unified agency identity

Brand Marketing

Google’s AI-driven restructuring signals more Layoffs in India’s Ad and Sales divisions

Google’s AI-driven restructuring signals more Layoffs in India’s Ad and Sales divisions

Brand Marketing

Omnicom's John Wren on IPG deal: 'No fear of losing (clients) because of the transaction'

Omnicom's John Wren on IPG deal: 'No fear of losing (clients) because of the transaction'

Brand Marketing

Ananya Birla enters beauty market with new premium brand Lovetc

Ananya Birla enters beauty market with new premium brand Lovetc