YouTube creators cashing in on TV screens: Revenue surges 30 percent

"YouTube is the only platform that shares revenue with creators at scale, across multiple formats. The YouTube Partner Program pays out more than any other creator monetization platform, and we’ve paid $70 billion to creators, artists, and media companies over the last three years," says Johanna Voolich Chief Product Officer, YouTube.

"We believe AI will unlock new forms of expression for creators, and that it should put its power to work for you and your creative vision," she adds.

YouTube will start integrating Google DeepMind's model for generating video, Veo, into YouTube Shorts later this year.

According to Voolich, users be able to create even more video backgrounds, breathing life into concepts that were once impossible to visualize.

"For the first time, you’ll also be able to generate 6 second standalone video clips for your Shorts with the help of Veo. For example, if you’re looking through your footage and feel like you’re missing something to help tie it all together, you can effortlessly generate a singular clip that fits right in with the content you’ve already captured," she says.

"These creations will be watermarked using SynthID, and we'll apply a label that clearly communicates to viewers it was generated with AI," she states.

As You Tube's creator ecosystem has grown, it has been investing in expanding the ways more creators can make it. The latest additions are:

Introducing gifts, powered by Jewels: YouTube is introducing Jewels and gifts, digital items that can power real-time fan engagement while unlocking another way for you to earn. We’ll first launch this on vertical livestreams in the U.S., making it easier for viewers to react, express excitement, and actively participate to add more magic in the moment.

Expanding YouTube Shopping: There are now over 250,000 creators in YouTube Shopping. The YouTube Shopping affiliate program is currently available in US and South Korea, and they have also expanded to Indonesia, in partnership with Shopee. In the coming weeks, YouTube will bring the program to Thailand and Vietnam.